The Queer Doll Hall of Fame

Doll week is about celebrating all kinds of dolls, from Barbies to Cabbage Patch Kids to American Girl Dolls and everything in between. But wait a minute…aren’t some dolls like, extra iconic? I’m talking about the baddies who live to topple the heteropatriarchy, the girls who will do anything and everything to stay on top, the plastic playmates that love nothing more than being gay and doing crime.

The phrase “queer-coded dolls” might seem redundant, but hear us out: when it comes to making life hell for heteros, these dolls continue to inspire us.