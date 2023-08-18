Fans Celebrate Robert Redford’s Birthday With Pics of His Hot, Hairy Chest

Old Hollywood had its fair share of sexy men: but few are sexier than that famously hunky beacon of post-studio system masculinity Robert Redford. The Sundance Kid himself turns 87 today, and on the Internet, that means one thing and one thing only: that pics of Redford in his prime will be circulating all day, to the delight of everyone with an eye for 70s male beauty.

I'm reminded of the time Robert Redford told Mike Nichols he was interested in the lead role in the Graduate.

Nichols: You can’t play it. You can never play a loser

Redford: Of course I can play a loser

Nichols: Have you ever struck out with a girl?

Redford: What do you mean? https://t.co/uYgsIeK1TI — Elizabeth May/Katrina Kendrick (@_ElizabethMay) August 18, 2023

You might know Redford from his role the 1976 drama All the President’s Men, where he played intrepid journalist Bob Woodward, who, together with Dustin Hoffman’s Carl Bernstein, broke the Watergate story. Or you might recall him as Jane Fonda’s stuffy boyfriend in Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park.

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda in Barefoot in The Park (Gene Saks, 1967) pic.twitter.com/1eIRAJhQuk — 𝙉𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙜𝙞𝙖. (@Dear_Lonely1) August 17, 2023

But most probably remember him best as the twunk-ish platonic love interest of Paul Newman in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and The Sting.

Robert Redford and Paul Newman behind the scenes of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) pic.twitter.com/diMbMytvWY — ✨ Cinemanía ✨💙💛 (@Taniawlt) August 12, 2023

Redford certainly gives us many great performances to choose from, but one thing stays consistent throughout his oeuvre: a commitment to shirtless sexiness.

happy 87th birthday to the incomparable robert redford! he’s one hell of an actor, director, champion of independent cinema, and we’re so lucky to still have him here. hope he has the best day ever 💌 pic.twitter.com/mT1XpYpt9p — ana (@pelicinema) August 18, 2023

And honestly, even with a shirt on he’s pretty fantastic to look at.

Happy birthday Robert Redford! pic.twitter.com/OHOfe9r6Qz — Emir Han (@RealEmirHan) August 18, 2023

There’s no variation of Robert Redford we won’t accept as spank bank currency.

happy international robert redford day ! pic.twitter.com/09Zec2KEZx — ًliza (@prettygirlwhy) August 18, 2023

August 18, 1936: Robert Redford born in Santa Monica, California. Do you have a favorite film or performance from this iconic actor/director? pic.twitter.com/qtrLVG7LFc — DrPopCulture (@DrPopCultureUSA) August 18, 2023

An icon is an icon, simply put.

happy international robert redford day!!!!!!!!! should be a national holiday if you ask me pic.twitter.com/yn3pOg9V7k — flo ¨̮ (@astralbarnes) August 18, 2023

HBD to a shirtless king!