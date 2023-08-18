Fans Celebrate Robert Redford’s Birthday With Pics of His Hot, Hairy Chest

Old Hollywood had its fair share of sexy men: but few are sexier than that famously hunky beacon of post-studio system masculinity Robert Redford. The Sundance Kid himself turns 87 today, and on the Internet, that means one thing and one thing only: that pics of Redford in his prime will be circulating all day, to the delight of everyone with an eye for 70s male beauty.
You might know Redford from his role the 1976 drama All the President’s Men, where he played intrepid journalist Bob Woodward, who, together with Dustin Hoffman’s Carl Bernstein, broke the Watergate story. Or you might recall him as Jane Fonda’s stuffy boyfriend in Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park.
But most probably remember him best as the twunk-ish platonic love interest of Paul Newman in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and The Sting.
Redford certainly gives us many great performances to choose from, but one thing stays consistent throughout his oeuvre: a commitment to shirtless sexiness.
And honestly, even with a shirt on he’s pretty fantastic to look at.
There’s no variation of Robert Redford we won’t accept as spank bank currency.
An icon is an icon, simply put.
HBD to a shirtless king!