Margot Robbie Really Wants to Play More Queer Roles

The summer of Barbie is upon us, and it shows absolutely no signs of stopping. Honestly, how could it? What else do we have to live for? Absolutely nothing, zilch, that’s what.

But enough about the end of the world: let’s talk about Margot Robbie. Although summer 2016 was officially declared the summer of Margot Robbie by Vanity Fair, courtesy of that truly unhinged Rich Cohen profile, it’s clear that summer 2023 is also the summer of Margot Robbie, and hopefully every summer hereafter. Because Margot Robbie rules.

But a little-known fact about Robbie is that she is simply jonesing to play more queer roles. Notice how I say “more.” That’s right: Robbie was quick to point out during an interview for 2022’s Babylon that everyone seemed to conveniently ignore the fact that she had a steamy lesbian kiss that was “much more meaningful” than the polite peck she got from Brad Pitt in the film. And that’s not all: there are more than a few critics who feel that Barbie’s arc is more than a little bit sapphic…

this woman literally almost came out like 5 times pic.twitter.com/hz3Ya40yh8 — nikole!! ☆ˊ˗ | barbie’s pr manager (@taylorssteas) July 30, 2023

when margot robbie appeared in this fit you felt every gay bristle and whisper to their nearest homosexual "i love that outfit" like it really was a room shaker pic.twitter.com/UCgxXJl7If — Nico Genesis Evangelion (@ereshkxi) August 2, 2023

'Hi. I'm Margot Robbie.'

'And i'm Kate McKinnon'



ALL MY GAY DREAMS HAVE COME TRUE pic.twitter.com/1kobQ5H9jI — Wishing Boot / HAPPY KATE YEAR 🎉 (@marrymeKateMB) July 24, 2023

JUST GOT BACK FROM SEEING BARBIE I LOVE GAY PEOPLE SO MUCH 😭😭❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/gA9MsnjxTI — wren saw barbenheimer (@stardustries) August 2, 2023

You know who else loves gay people? Margot Robbie. According to Twitter (yes, reserve the privilege of deadnaming that app) sleuth @taylorssteas, Robbie has been asking to play gay roles for quite some time.

she wants it so bad pic.twitter.com/hmhJCTiP3f — nikole!! ☆ˊ˗ | barbie’s pr manager (@taylorssteas) August 2, 2023

margot robbie wants a gay role as bad as jodie comer wants to be in a musical https://t.co/2iiF4c3wmu — beez🐝 (lotties version) (@simpsmcgrath) August 2, 2023

Let her play gay, cowards!

margot robbie's barbie had such a clearly queer-coded arc i just can't decided if she's aroace or a lesbian or trans or all three lmao — zeph ⁷ (semi ia) (@islesbiyana) August 1, 2023

Margot Robbie aro/ace-coded lesbian movie, let’s GO!