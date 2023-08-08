Noah Schnapp Fans Can’t Get Over This Weird Detail From His Coming Out Story

Off the set of Stranger Things, things are apparently still pretty strange for Noah Schnapp.

The 18-year-old actor just graced the cover of Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood issue to share his coming out story, which culminated into a TikTok Schnapp posted this January telling the world he was gay with a dash of humor: Under the heading, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know,’” he lip synced the words, “You know what it never was? That serious.”

@noahschnapp I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought ♬ original sound – Privacynbling

Schnapp’s story is largely heartwarming. He shared that as Stranger Things fans speculated that his character Will Byers was gay, he confronted his own sexuality.

“Once I did fully embrace that Will was gay, it was just an exponential speed towards accepting it for myself,” Schnapp said. “I would be in a completely different place if I didn’t have Will to portray, and to embrace and help me accept myself. I think if I never played that character, I probably would still be closeted.”

Before coming out on TikTok, Schnapp came out to his family and close friends. That included his mom, who had apparently known he was gay longer than he had.

“She was like, ‘Finally, you told me!’ She said that she would talk to her friend when I was 12 and be like, ‘I know my son is gay. Do I have to ask him? How do I do it?’ The friend was like, ‘Oh, you just let him be and let him figure it out himself,’” Schnapp recalled.

Schnapp also came out to his Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown, who, despite what the memes may say, is anything, but homophobic.

“​​I just FaceTimed her one day in the middle of a Party City and I was like, ‘Millie, I’m gay.’ And she was like, ‘Oh, Schnapper! You told me finally!,’” Schnapp said.

But one family member’s reaction to Schnapp’s big news has the internet scratching its head. Apparently, when Schnapp came out to his twin sister, she was “ecstatic” — but not for the reason you might expect.

“She said that she would’ve hated the idea of me marrying another girl and having to compete with that girl for my attention. The fact that now it’ll be a guy, she was like, ‘Oh, he’ll be my best friend,’” Schnapp said.

If you’re wondering since when are sisters in competition with their brothers’ wives, you’re not alone. Folks on Twitter wondered why that would be her first thought, and, equally important, why Schnapp felt the need to repeat that sentiment to a major magazine.

freud would've loved living today https://t.co/08fhDvmerP — CHEOL BDAY BASH 🍒🦖 (@sourkyeom) August 7, 2023

it's weird that Noah Schnapp's sister said that, but it might be even weirder that he repeated it willingly to a publication — corie (@stopitcorie) August 7, 2023

Others wondered why the quote was sparking so much controversy, when after all, these are teenagers we’re talking about.

does anyone else feel like it’s slightly more likely that this is a teenager being corny than some kind of gross confession. is anyone else getting that vibe. anyone else not desperate to accuse a stranger of being attracted to her brother https://t.co/6ZdlZKQ49u — guy (@guymrdth) August 8, 2023

Schnapp’s cover story may have ignited some unwanted conversation for the actor, but at least he got a pretty sweet photoshoot out of it. Variety’s song choice for the behind-the-scenes footage — a remix of “Padam Padam” and “Rush” — is a little on the nose, but we’ll let it slide.