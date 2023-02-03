Finn Wolfhard is Proud of Co-Star Noah Schnapp for Coming Out

Stranger Things’s Finn Wolfhard says he’s “really proud” of his costar Noah Schnapp for coming out.

“When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face. I was just really proud of him.” Finn Wolfhard pic.twitter.com/bcfVdVxjXC — comfort finn wolfhard (@thinkerwolfhard) February 1, 2023



Wolfhard plays Mike in the hit series, best friend to Schnapp’s Will Byers. Over the fourth season, it was hinted that Will was gay and in love with Mike, culminating in a frequently memed scene of Will crying in the backseat of a car.

Schnapp later confirmed that the character was gay. “It’s pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike,” he told Variety. “They’ve been intentionally pulling that out over the past few seasons. I think for Season 4, it was just me playing this character who loves his best friend but struggles with knowing if he’ll be accepted or not, and feeling like a mistake and like he doesn’t belong…Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike.”

In January, Schnapp came out himself on TikTok, performing a lipsync under the words “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know’.” In the caption, he wrote, ​​“I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

Wolfhard shared his reaction to the post during a recent interview with GQ. “When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face,” he said. “I was just really proud of him.”

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife and It star also commented on their behind-the-scenes friendship. While admitting that the cast is largely “on their own quests in real life,” he added, “We’re not on everyday-text vibes in any way, and not because… it’s like, Do you text your cousins every day? Probably not.

“They’re our family. We’ll talk on each other’s birthdays. We’ll talk once in a while. But in the same way that family works, if I ever needed anything, they’re there.” And like a good family member, Wolfhard fully supports anyone coming out!

Elsewhere in the interview, Wolfhard teased the ending to the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. “I was stoked, actually, after I watched [season] four,” he said. “Like, ‘Oh hell yeah. Let’s finish this.’ It’s going to be nuts to finish it. It’s going to be amazing, but it’s going to be nuts.”