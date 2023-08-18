Reneé Rapp Embraces Gay Mess in New Cara Delevigne-Directed Music Video

Reneé Rapp’s debut album Snow Angel is finally here –– and thank the Lorde, it’s queer AF.

The openly queer singer (who’s currently dating IG model Alissa Carrington) takes us on an emotional joyride throughout the record’s 13 tracks, but the biggest highlight is “Pretty Girls,” a WLW anthem about the bicurious girls who may break your heart.

Over an undeniable beat and a bed of synths, she tells the age-old story: “In the PM, all the pretty girls / They have a couple drinks, all the pretty girls / So now they wanna kiss all the pretty girls.” Of course, “In the AM, all the pretty girls / Act like it never happened in another world.”

It’s an undeniable queer dance bop in the spirit of “Curious” by Hayley Kiyoko and Demi Lovato’s “Cool for the Summer.” Rapp brings both sarcasm and credibility to the track, which also seems to parallel her character Leighton’s storyline in the most recent season of Sex Lives of College Girls.

bout to give this renee rapp album a spin pic.twitter.com/UwWjRx7XTi — Alex Gonzalez (@alexgwriter) August 18, 2023

The best part? Rapp also dropped a video for the track directed by Cara Delevingne. In the sleek and sexy visual, a leather jacket-clad Reneé locks eyes with another blonde at a bar. Through a montage, we watch them play pool, seductively share a lollipop in front of a city sunset, and make out. A lot.

Of course, as the lyrics reveal, this girl’s “straight jacket feels like it’s a little tight.” In the end, it may have all just been a fantasy.

Working with Delevigne was a dream come true for Rapp, who called her an “icon” in an interview with Vogue. “She is an incredible collaborator on set, and I think with the help of her creative mind, we were able to make something that really resonates with people on a deeper emotional level,” Rapp said.

“Pretty Girls” isn’t the only queer moment on the album either. There’s “Poison Poison,” a merciless kissoff bop dedicated to a girl who did Rapp wrong (“Forgiving you is pointless / You could poison poison, baby girl”). On “So What Now,” she confesses to an ex, “You dumb crusty a** b**** / But I think I love you.” Then of course, “Gemini Moon” is queer canon for its astrology reference alone.

Give Snow Angel a spin and watch the video for “Pretty Girls” below.