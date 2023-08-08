Reneé Rapp is Officially Dating This Queer Model

Reneé Rapp might be departing “Sex Lives of College Girls,” but she’s starting an arguably even more exciting project: entering the proud pantheon of TikTok Couples Goals.

In a recent TikTok, Rapp gave the world a peek into her new relationship with IG influencer and model Alissa Carrington, aka Alissa_Butt on IG. And I’ve gotta say, it’s real cute.

Carrington was formerly dating—and shared a YouTube channel with—Samantha Miani, but after the couple broke up in 2020, a few nasty cheating allegations started circulating.

But all that’s in the past now: Rapp and Carrington seem to have been going strong for at least a few months.

To make matters even gayer, Rapp just released a very sapphic video for “Talk Too Much” co-starring YouTuber Kennedy Walsh, directed by Rapp’s “Sex Lives” costar Alyah Chanelle Scott.

When Rapp said she was moving on to bigger and better things, she certainly wasn’t lying.