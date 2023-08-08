Goals

Reneé Rapp is Officially Dating This Queer Model

By

Reneé Rapp might be departing “Sex Lives of College Girls,” but she’s starting an arguably even more exciting project: entering the proud pantheon of TikTok Couples Goals.

In a recent TikTok, Rapp gave the world a peek into her new relationship with IG influencer and model Alissa Carrington, aka Alissa_Butt on IG. And I’ve gotta say, it’s real cute.

@reneerapp

♬ original sound – youngexwives

Carrington was formerly dating—and shared a YouTube channel with—Samantha Miani, but after the couple broke up in 2020, a few nasty cheating allegations started circulating.

@catalina.ventrua

Lmao😭😭

♬ Lobby Music (Original Soundtrack) – Kahoot!

But all that’s in the past now: Rapp and Carrington seem to have been going strong for at least a few months.

To make matters even gayer, Rapp just released a very sapphic video for “Talk Too Much” co-starring YouTuber Kennedy Walsh, directed by Rapp’s “Sex Lives” costar Alyah Chanelle Scott.

When Rapp said she was moving on to bigger and better things, she certainly wasn’t lying.

RELATED

Noah Schnapp Fans Can’t Get Over This Weird Detail From His Coming Out Story
Tags: Sapphic Sex Lives of College Girls
Read More in Icons
Noah Schnapp Fans Can’t Get Over This Weird Detail From His Coming Out Story
Coming Out
Noah Schnapp Fans Can’t Get Over This Weird Detail From His Coming Out Story
BY Jude Cramer
After William Friedkin’s Death, Queer Fans Remember the Conflicted Legacy of Cruising
Out of the Celluloid Closet
After William Friedkin’s Death, Queer Fans Remember the Conflicted Legacy of Cruising
BY Henry Giardina
Yasmin Finney Dishes on Elle’s “Powerful” Arc in “Heartstopper” Season 2
Trans Joy
Yasmin Finney Dishes on Elle’s “Powerful” Arc in “Heartstopper” Season 2
BY Johnny Levanier
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade Have Seen Zaya Flourish Since Leaving Florida
A+ Parenting
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade Have Seen Zaya Flourish Since Leaving Florida
BY Johnny Levanier
Jaime Lee Curtis Says Supporting Trans Kids is Just What Good Parents Do
Proud Parent
Jaime Lee Curtis Says Supporting Trans Kids is Just What Good Parents Do
BY Johnny Levanier
Margot Robbie Really Wants to Play More Queer Roles
Barbie Gays
Margot Robbie Really Wants to Play More Queer Roles
BY Henry Giardina
The Latest on INTO
Will.i.am. Sees His Femininity as His ‘Superpower’
Superpower
Will.i.am. Sees His Femininity as His ‘Superpower’
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Cheating Boyfriends and Plagiarized Videos: The Lizzo Allegations Just Keep Coming
The Discourse
Cheating Boyfriends and Plagiarized Videos: The Lizzo Allegations Just Keep Coming
BY Henry Giardina
Beyoncé Declares Washington, D.C. The Winner of Her ‘Renaissance’ Contest
Silence
Beyoncé Declares Washington, D.C. The Winner of Her ‘Renaissance’ Contest
BY Joshua S. Mackey
TV Host Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual With an Iconic Video
out with a bang
TV Host Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual With an Iconic Video
BY David Hudson
J.K. Rowling Scrubbed From Seattle Museum for Anti-Trans Views
No TERFS Allowed
J.K. Rowling Scrubbed From Seattle Museum for Anti-Trans Views
BY Joshua S. Mackey
The Genderfluid Pride Flag 
101
The Genderfluid Pride Flag 
BY Eloisa De Farias
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX