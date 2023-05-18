Touché “And Just Like That” Fans: Kim Catrall Has Her Own Queer Series Coming Out

Netflix has just unveiled its first look at LGBTQ+ series Glamorous, starring Kim Cattrall alongside a host of queer actors and drag queens. The series follows a gender-nonconforming intern and his mission to uncover the saboteur on the inside of one of the world’s biggest cosmetic brands.

Cattrall plays Madolyn Addison, “CEO, entrepreneur and founder of Glamorous Cosmetics and former supermodel” who “built one of the top cosmetic companies in the world from the ground up.”

Singer-songwriter Miss Benny plays Marco Mejia, “a gender non-conforming high school graduate who lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company whose products he panned on YouTube.”

A few more first look images for GLAMOROUS!https://t.co/6pblTYAvHz pic.twitter.com/V95NTFjgqH — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 15, 2023

Marco arrives at the company just as trouble is brewing. “The company isn’t just slipping, it’s plummeting – like it’s being sabotaged from the inside,” the official synopsis reads. “Not about to let that happen, Madolyn hires Marco right out of high school to be her summer intern.

“She has a plan – she wants him to be her eyes and ears, to make friends – and find out what’s going on behind her back, to discover ‘what they’re hiding and what they’re stealing.’ In exchange, she’ll teach Marco everything she knows – but she warns him – ‘This business isn’t all glitter and glamor and neither is life.’”

Other series regulars include Zane Phillips (Fire Island) as Chad, Madolyn’s son and the company’s Director of Sales. Jade Payton (Dynasty) plays Madolyn’s first assistant, Venetia, who befriends Marco and introduces him to the city’s queer nightlife.

Michael Hsu Rosen (Pretty Smart) and Ayesha Harris (Daisy Jones and the Six) play Ben and Brit, two of the company’s graphic designers. Graham Parkhurst (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) plays a gay, self-proclaimed jock. Diana Maria Riva (Dead to Me) will portray Marco’s mother, Julia. Lisa Gilroy (Jury Duty) plays the influencer Alyssasays, and ​​Mark Deklin (Good Fight) plays documentary filmmaker James.

Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island) and Matt Rogers (Fire Island) are confirmed as guest stars. Drag performers include Monét X Change (Drag Race All Stars seasons 4 and 7 winner) Priyanka (season 1 Canada’s Drag Race winner), Charlene Incarnate, Serena Tea, and Chiquitita.

Although an official release date has not yet been announced, Glamorous is expected to premiere on Netflix later this year.