Wait…Did Natasha Lyonne Finally Come Out?

For years, queer people have felt extraordinarily wronged by the fact that Natasha Lyonne, beloved originator of seminal sapphic roles in classics like But I’m a Cheerleader and “Orange is the New Black”, is straight.

But hold on…is she?

In a new interview, the “Poker Face” actress has clarified a couple of three things…and it’s raising eyebrows across the World Wide Web.

CALLED IT!

Looooool pronoun reveal and name being shortened to "Tash Lyonne" is loading x https://t.co/cAZgAUeZ5s — pleasure-seeking poof (@itsjacksonbbz) June 28, 2023

Speaking to The Independent, Lyonne started dropping some major, major hints that’s she’s part of the LGBTQ+ community. But hold on—exactly which letter is she in the alphabet army?

“Not straight, not gay but a secret, third gay thing” https://t.co/QiXDOHLdPv — Niko Stratis (@nikostratis) June 28, 2023

“I’m in this third category,” Lyonne explained. “My sexuality and gender is more like…merry prankster.”

Merry Prankster? We’ll take it. Pronouns are prank/prunk/pronkster.

But honestly, it’s giving he/they lesbian. It’s giving baby transmasc. It’s giving post-gender realness.

NATASHA BEEN SAYING THIS FOR SO MANY YEARS you just gotta listen!!!!!!!!!! some signals!!! are being!!! signaled!!! if you know what I mean!!!!!! https://t.co/t2QCoAVtJy — a trans podcast (@gendereveal) June 28, 2023

Trans folks naturally are getting very, very excited.

merry prankster….. new gender unlocked https://t.co/Rh7vajGIEA — kit 🐀 (@KitRatClub) June 27, 2023



Cannot WAIT for the pronoun reveal…

“my gender is merry prankster” oh hey bestie welcome. Looking forward to the pronoun drop https://t.co/9q8DYFdkEU — small leave me alone (@poorly_animated) June 28, 2023

We’ve been waiting for this blessed day…

i hereby sentence you to 2 years of low-dose T and "any pronouns" https://t.co/TtwGBpo0cD — sung (@killdads) June 28, 2023

Let’s go trans Natasha Lyonne!

describing my gender and sexuality as merry prankster from here on out https://t.co/pc11WvqaZj — sz (@pettypandas27) June 28, 2023

It’s the mood, it’s the moment, we love it, we need it.

i think merry prankster is a valid queer identity https://t.co/CSH14tgdqN — celine (@andrrrgynous) June 28, 2023

YOU ARE VALID, BESTIE

LGBTQIAM

Lesbian

Gay

Bisexual

Transgender

Queer/Questioning

Intersex

Asexual/Aromantic

Mischievous https://t.co/FPypoUh5yO — Judson (@JudsonK17) June 28, 2023

Forever describing my sexuality as merry prankster https://t.co/3lLzlNgVIT — Donatella GRIMACE 💜 (@daddyxanax_) June 28, 2023