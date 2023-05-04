Here’s Everyone Who’s Come Out in 2023 So Far

We’re only halfway through 2023, but it’s proving to be a gala year for celebrities eager to embrace their queer identities. Just in time for pride season, here’s a rundown of all the prominent folks who have come out so far this year.

Noah Schnapp

The “Stranger Things” star came out this January via TikTok, stating that he realized he’s a lot more like his queer character Will Byers than he thought.