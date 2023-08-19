The History of the Pansexual Pride Flag 

Being pansexual refers to those who are sexually or emotionally attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender identity. This means that gender does not play a part in what makes a pansexual person attracted to someone. This sexuality does not perpetuate the traditional binary that we are accustomed to meaning pansexual people are not JUST attracted to males or females. Pansexual people are attracted to non-binary individuals, agender individuals, and any other forms of gender identity one might have.

If you think you might identify with being pansexual or want to learn more about this community read about what it means to be pansexual.

The pansexual flag today

The pansexual flag we know and love today was created by Tumblr user Jasper V. in the early 2010s. Before this flag was created members of the pansexual community often used the rainbow LGBTQ+ flag as a symbol of their sexuality. Jasper V. created this flag to better represent pansexual sexuality and what it means to be a part of this community. Since its creation, the flag has been seen flying at pride events and protests to increase pansexual visibility.

So what does this flag represent? As a whole, the unification of pansexual individuals. Below is a breakdown of what the colors and symbols of this flag represent.

Magenta: Attraction to female-identifying individuals.

Attraction to female-identifying individuals. Yellow: Attraction to those who don’t identify with the binary such as non-binary, agender, and genderfluid individuals.

Attraction to those who don’t identify with the binary such as non-binary, agender, and genderfluid individuals. Cyan: Attraction to male-identifying individuals.

Alternative version of the pansexual flag + controversies

Although the Jasper V. flag is the most common amongst the pansexual community, there are new versions of the flag being created. One of the main complaints that pansexual community members have about the original pansexual flag is that it is “too bright.” For this reason a new pansexual flag was born in 2020.

In addition, there is ongoing conversation about the original flag creator’s stance on the community being negative. Some claim that this is why the new pansexual flag was created rather than it having to do with color. On the flip side of this argument some say that the creator of the new 6 stripe pansexual flag was not pansexual and made up rumors about Jasper V. Hence they stick to the original flag. Jasper has since addressed the rumors and cleared the air. The debate is still ongoing on Twitter and Reddit.

The six-stripe pansexual flag takes the three colors from the original flag and dulls them down. The general meaning of each color remains the same.

Want to learn more about being pansexual?

Pansexuality has gained a lot of visibility and awareness in recent years which has helped many people come to terms with their sexuality. The concept of loving regardless of gender is what makes the pansexual identity so special. It is important to note that there are a variety of myths and misconceptions revolving around pansexuality such as “pansexual people cheat because they love everyone” or “pansexuality is just confusion”. It is important that we address this and put an end to these ideas. Pansexuality is a valid identity and it is not a choice.

With that being said, pansexuality can include intersex individuals, transgender individuals, and more. There are endless ways to be pansexual. It is also important to know that there is a large community of support waiting for you if you decide to come out. You are never alone and the pansexual community is a united force. If you resonate with these ideas or want to learn more click here (link to what it means to be pansexual).

Closing thoughts

The bottom line is representation matters. Flags are a necessary tool when it comes to representing a community, identity, or sexuality. Putting up a pansexual flag or wearing it on a t-shirt shows appreciation and pride for the community. This is not only important for community members who want to feel unified, but also for visibility purposes. The colors and symbols on a flag show the world what it means to be a part of that community and give everyone a chance to show their pride.

In addition, be sure to learn about the other identities that make up the LGBTQ+ community subscribe to the INTO newsletter to learn more.