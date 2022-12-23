Infamous Transphobe Graham Linehan Has Been Unbanned From Twitter, and Nobody’s Happy About It

To the not-quite shock and dismay of extremely online transfolks, Elon Fart has reinstated transphobe Graham Linehan’s Twitter account. And it ain’t pretty.

I regret to inform everyone that unfortunately it couldn’t be all trans wins today and the most divorced man on the internet (Glinner) has been unbanned from Twitter. Look forward to all his totally normal opinions! — Arthur Webber 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@BernieTranders) December 22, 2022

Regardless of Musk’s motives, it’s not a very nice Christmas gift for the trans folks still spending most of our lives on the cursed app.

Linehan was banned back in 2020, after tweeting a series of transphobic comments that violated the app’s rules regarding hate speech. Quite clearly those rules have gone out the window since Musk took the helm.

Elon Musk really unbanned Glinner so people can’t call him the most divorced man on twitter anymore https://t.co/zwjBF6OEi5 — Dan Jones (@DanJones3142) December 22, 2022

It’s clear that Linehan will continue hurling abuse at trans women on the app while claiming that the trans movement took away his wife and children from him somehow.

Hi @Glinner welcome back. Now you’re here, I’d love for you to explain your medical qualifications and clarify how Testosterone gave me Functional Neurological Disorder. Whilst you’re at it, wanna explain why you hang around outside drag events in Norwich like an utter creep? pic.twitter.com/EGCMXpIJgE — Felix Festive Fern (@Felix_F_Fern) December 22, 2022

Here we go again.

sorry, but imagine being graham linehan, sacrificing your career and family to win the world’s most thoroughly divorced man 1500m steeplechase, and as you’re in sight oh the finish line, elon musk just breezes right the fuck past you like it ain’t no thing https://t.co/4wV3BeYUd0 — jay, falling angel meeting rising ape (they/them) (@jaythenerdkid) December 18, 2022

Reminder to everyone to block Graham linehan on here as the freak is back 👍 — JWL (@CloudyLennonade) December 23, 2022

Graham Linehan being reinstated on Twitter is so depressing I don’t even feel like retweeting all my tweets from the last thirteen years about how awful he is. — Jonathan Sloman 🥶 (@SquidyUK) December 23, 2022

Maybe just block him TBH.

The little dunks you can get on Glinner aren’t worth it for your trans friends mental health… just block him — LoLo 🖤 (@_LD22) December 23, 2022

JFC that creep Graham Linehan is back.

🤢

Luckily my muting powers are robust again. — 🎄JustJulieW🎄 (@vintagegoddess) December 23, 2022

graham linehan’s back, view counts are a thing, i finished hotd and now have to start actual game of thrones if i want more of it, i’m still testing positive for covid… can i just be shot — medea apologist (@sea0fl0ve) December 23, 2022

Meanwhile, in the UK, “gender critical” activists are doing just fine and being extraordinarily mentally healthy.

Omg I canny stop laughing at this photos pic.twitter.com/tMYvhBrdrn — D o m (@DomM_G_) December 22, 2022