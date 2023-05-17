Drama

Is This Queer Actress the Reason Behind Billie Eilish’s Breakup?

By

In this day and age, if you’re caught canoodling, Page Six is gonna know about it. As the news of pop singer Billie Eilish’s split from Jesse Rutherford makes headlines, we’re narrowing in on a tiny little detail that most mainstream outlets are missing.

According to Page Six, Eilish’s friendship with actress Ava Capri might have been the cause for the split.

Billie Eilish Still Isn’t Queerbaiting

The two were seen getting cozy at the Met Gala afterparty a few weeks ago, and while Capri has been in a relationship with their best friend, the auteur Alexis G. Zall, for five years, it’s still pretty interesting timing. Also, in an interview from last year, the couple mentioned cheekily that they “love a third.”

Now there’s only one question on everyone’s mind: who is Ava Capri?

Fans will remember the “queerbaiting” controversy surrounding Eilish after her 2021 single “Lost Cause.” The video, which featured Eilish palling around with plenty of friends in a sapphic slumber party environment, was accompanied by an Instagram post which Eilish captioned: “I love girls.”

Now look, an arm around the should could be perfectly innocent. But it could also be perfectly gay. We’ll be breathlessly watching this story develop.

Tags: Alexis G. Zall, Ava Capri, Billie Eilish, Billie Eilish comes out, I Love Girls, Jesse Rutherford, lesbian, Lost Cause, Met Gala, Music, Queerbaiting
