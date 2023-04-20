Jinkx Monsoon Drops First-Look Photos of Their ‘Doctor Who’ Character

Whovians and Jinkx Monsoon fans prepare yourself because first looks of the famed drag queen’s Doctor Who character just dropped.

The two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner took to social media to share images of their undisclosed character in the upcoming season of Doctor Who. Jinkx looks fabulous in their black-and-white ensemble that shows piano keys on the lapels of their jacket and glittery shoulder pads. Paired with their trademark red hair, a jeweled choker, Jinkx is serving some serious Doctor Who fashion.

In one video shared to Jinkx and Doctor Who’s Instagram, Jinkx announces that this is their costume for Doctor Who before laughing menacingly. In another post of Jinkx in character, the caption reads, “Here is your first look at Jinkx Monsoon in character… as the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet!”

It’s gonna be pretty hard to not love this villain.

Earlier this month it was announced that Jinkx would be starring in the upcoming season. The new season is kicking off with a special three-episode Doctor Who event that features David Tennant and Catherine Tate as Doctor and Companion, respectively. Additionally, the series will introduce a new Doctor and Companion combo played by Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson, as well as Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney’s character Rose.

“I’m honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who,” said Monsoon in a statement. “Russell T. Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer— I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage.”

Jinkx joins Doctor Who after a successful run on Broadway as Matron “Mama” Morton. They became the first drag queen to play Mama Morton in one of the Broadway longest-running musicals. Jinkx’s extended 10-week run went on to break box office records.

The acclaimed drag queen will be booked and busy this year. After filming Doctor Who, Jinkx will embark on a 44-city North American tour called Everything at Stake. The tour will be a mashup of standup and sketch comedy, with a dash of rock concert. They recently performed their Mama Matron solo from Chicago, “When You’re Good to Mama”, on the Season 15 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race and released her new single “The Lavender Song”, a 1920s cabaret cover of one of the first queer anthems.

Doctor Who returns in November 2023, streaming on BBC and Disney+.