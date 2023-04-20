Sci-Fi Fab

Jinkx Monsoon Drops First-Look Photos of Their ‘Doctor Who’ Character

By

Whovians and Jinkx Monsoon fans prepare yourself because first looks of the famed drag queen’s Doctor Who character just dropped.

The two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner took to social media to share images of their undisclosed character in the upcoming season of Doctor Who. Jinkx looks fabulous in their black-and-white ensemble  that shows piano keys on the lapels of their jacket and glittery shoulder pads. Paired with their trademark red hair, a jeweled choker, Jinkx is serving some serious Doctor Who fashion.

In one video shared to Jinkx and Doctor Who’s Instagram, Jinkx announces that this is their costume for Doctor Who before laughing menacingly. In another post of Jinkx in character, the caption reads, “Here is your first look at Jinkx Monsoon in character… as the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet!”

It’s gonna be pretty hard to not love this villain.

Earlier this month it was announced that Jinkx would be starring in the upcoming season. The new season is kicking off with a special three-episode Doctor Who event that features David Tennant and Catherine Tate as Doctor and Companion, respectively. Additionally, the series will introduce a new Doctor and Companion combo played by Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson, as well as Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney’s character Rose.

“I’m honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who,” said Monsoon in a statement. “Russell T. Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer— I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage.” 

RELATED

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Winner Jinkx Monsoon Is Bringing Drag to ‘Doctor Who’

Jinkx joins Doctor Who after a successful run on Broadway as Matron “Mama” Morton. They became the first drag queen to play Mama Morton in one of the Broadway longest-running musicals. Jinkx’s extended 10-week run went on to break box office records. 

The acclaimed drag queen will be booked and busy this year. After filming Doctor Who, Jinkx will embark on a 44-city North American tour called Everything at Stake. The tour will be a mashup of standup and sketch comedy, with a dash of rock concert. They recently performed their Mama Matron solo from Chicago, “When You’re Good to Mama”, on the Season 15 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race and released her new single “The Lavender Song”, a 1920s cabaret cover of one of the first queer anthems.  

Doctor Who returns in November 2023, streaming on BBC and Disney+.

Read More in Culture
High Reading: A Recommendation
420 4Ever
High Reading: A Recommendation
BY Henry Giardina
Wilson Cruz Joins the Cast of <i>Mother of the Bride </i>
Heroes
Wilson Cruz Joins the Cast of Mother of the Bride
BY Johnny Levanier
In Trying Times, Shapeshifters Makes Gender Euphoria Possible
Finding Myself
In Trying Times, Shapeshifters Makes Gender Euphoria Possible
BY Andrea Marks-Joseph
The Latest on INTO
George Santos Names MINAJ Act in Honor of Nicki’s “Swollen Balls” Comment
Huh?
George Santos Names MINAJ Act in Honor of Nicki’s “Swollen Balls” Comment
BY Johnny Levanier
Tama Gucci Sets Music Ablaze With 4/20 Single ‘Only Smoke Trees’
Get Lifted
Tama Gucci Sets Music Ablaze With 4/20 Single ‘Only Smoke Trees’
BY Joshua S. Mackey
12 Sexy, Brilliant Queer Shorts from BFI Flare 2023
Out of the Celluloid Closet
12 Sexy, Brilliant Queer Shorts from BFI Flare 2023
BY Hamish Calvert
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX