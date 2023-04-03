‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Winner Jinkx Monsoon Is Bringing Drag to ‘Doctor Who’

Doctor Who is getting queerer and queerer, as the long-running BBC show welcomes drag performer Jinkx Monsoon to the cast of the popular series.

The announcement came from a post from the Doctor Who Instagram account on Monday highlighting that the lovable RuPaul’s Drag Race alum had been cast in a major role. The series plans to return in November of this year with three special episodes that will coincide with the series’ 60th anniversary.

“In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all,” said showrunner Russell T Davies, “Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and Doctor Who will never be the same again!”

We hope so too, especially when there will be plenty of familiar and new faces coming on board. The 60th anniversary of Doctor Who will take place over three special episodes bringing David Tennant and Catherine Tate back as the Doctor and his companion respectively. Additionally, Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa and Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney will make their debut as the new Doctor and companion respectively, with their first episode airing within the three episode special.

“The show is just beginning…” #DoctorWho returns in 2023 ❤️❤️➕🔷 pic.twitter.com/I3BA8aARro — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 25, 2022

Doctor Who, which began in 1963, follows the adventures of a Time Lord. Also known as The Doctor, an extraterrestrial being with a human appearance, this popular character traverses throughout the universe in a time-traveling spaceship called the TARDIS.

The accomplished drag queen will join the rest of the cast after completing a successful Broadway run in Chicago as Matron “Mama” Morton. They also appear in WOW Presents Plus original Sketchy Queens. Monsoon rose to fame after winning season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. They later returned to RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars season 7, winning that season as well.

“I’m honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who,” said Monsoon. “Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer— I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage.”

We hope so too, especially since there’s plenty of excitement around Monsoon’s casting.

Come on Jinkx! https://t.co/oicAhibrSu — Divina De Campo stream DECODED (@Divinadecampo) April 3, 2023

this is AMAZING https://t.co/djEJAjz0tV — queen priyanka – stream taste test (@thequeenpri) April 3, 2023

This is how you change the world. RTD gets it, he’s going to get kids telling parents not to fear drag queens. This is how we defeat that Tory ‘culture war’ ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/GRJznSSHhU — Guy Lambert – guylambert.eth 🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈 (@GRALCreates) April 3, 2023

I knew RTD said he's increase LGBT visibility but he's already doing well before a single new episode has aired. https://t.co/NX66Ssiixb — Steve 🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧 🍑 Stop The Bots (@_wohyeahwohyeah) April 3, 2023

DOCTOR WHO casting Not 1 but 2 Trans Super Stars Yasmin Finney & Jinkx Monsoon means the World to Me!!🥹🏳️‍⚧️👏🏾 People this show will be Streaming on Disney Plus this is a big fucking Deal! 😩🏳️‍⚧️💞💞 https://t.co/xkHrdsqBNc pic.twitter.com/JYmDAWJcd5 — Bella ☁️ ✨ (@BELLA_SNOWDEN) April 3, 2023

Doctor Who returns in November 2023, streaming on BBC and Disney+.