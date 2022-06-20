JLo is in the News Today for a Very LGBTQ Reason…

Okay, happy Monday and what’s going on? I’m confused, flustered, and fertumult and it’s all because of JLo!

To be fair, JLo is a very powerful force in my (and everyone’s) life. And she keeps getting more powerful, ever since she collectively taught us how to hook the pole in 2019’s Hustlers. Today, the queen of pop and romcoms is in the news once again, but for a reason you might not immediately expect.

A few nights ago, the iconic singer and performer took to Dodgers Stadium for her Blue Diamond Gala performance. Once onstage, she started waxing lyrical about how the last time she and her child with Marc Anthony, Emme, performed together was in a “big stadium” before COVID killed everything. Once she’d firmly gotten fans in their feels, she brought Emme out onto the stage for a heartwarming duet. The best part? She introduced Emme as “they/them.”

I’m not crying, YOU’RE crying!

Emme came out looking like a portrait of queer joy in a pink Wildfang-esque ensemble with black nails. Iconic!

And then, JLo sang to her nonbinary child. To call it magical would be an understatement: it was the moment every nonbinary child dreams of, being called to the stage by JLo, to then be serenaded by JLo. So what else do we know about Emme Lopez? Not much, but we do know that the talented 14 year old is going places, and we, for one, can’t wait to see it.