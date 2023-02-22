JoJo Siwa Just Signed On to Star in a Slasher

The gay takeover of vacation horror flicks is evidently in full swing. Less than a month after the release of A Knock At The Cabin, JoJo Siwa has signed on to a brand new horror film set in an Airbnb. The upcoming film, All My Friends Are Dead, represents Siwa’s first major role on the big screen.

According to Deadline, All My Friends Are Dead “follows a group of close college friends who get a steal on a killer Airbnb for the biggest music festival of the year. A weekend of partying quickly takes a turn for the worst as members of the group are murdered one by one. They soon discover that each one of their deaths directly corresponds to one of the seven deadly sins.”

The project is being helmed by Saw 3D writer Marcus Dunstan. Siwa will star alongside Jade Pettyjohn (Little Fires Everywhere), with additional casting to be announced in the coming months as production gets underway.

After getting her start on Dance Moms, Siwa has appeared in several reality competition series, including her part in the first same-sex pairing on Dancing with the Stars. On the acting front, she has guest starred on a handful of scripted shows, lent voice talent to The Angry Birds Movie 2 and starred as herself in the Paramount+ original movie The J Team. All My Friends Are Dead is poised to be her first starring role in a major feature film.

Given that Siwa is recognizable for her colorful outfits and upbeat personality, it might come as a surprise that she would make her cinematic debut in a horror film. But she does not see the role as a break from her public image. Instead, she considers it a natural fit for her own love of the macabre.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the upcoming movie All My Friends Are Dead,” Siwa told Deadline. “This is a project that is so different from anything I’ve done previously; however, I absolutely love horror movies and I can’t wait to start production! I’m also excited to work with Jade again. We worked together when we were younger and can’t wait to create this movie together.”

All My Friends Are Dead is scheduled to begin filming in Canada this spring.