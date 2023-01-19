Just When You Thought “Murders in the Building” Couldn’t Get Any Gayer, Meryl Streep Joins the Cast

Meryl Streep has entered the building—Only Murders in the Building, specifically. The esteemed actress is joining Hulu’s hit comedy murder mystery for its upcoming third season.

Selena Gomez shared an on-set video confirming that Season 3 has begun filming. She introduces her co-stars one by one before revealing the big surprise: a 3-time Oscar-winning actress hiding behind the couch.

Steve Martin followed up with a black-and-white photo of the cast joined by Streep.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Martin (@stevemartinreally)

Only Murders in the Building follows three neighbors who are all obsessed with true crime. When a mysterious death in their Upper East Side apartment building is ruled a suicide, the three band together to start their own podcast investigating the potential murder.

Steve Martin plays Charles-Haden Savage, a washed up actor who once starred in a popular detective show. Martin Short plays Oliver Putnam, an out-of-luck Broadway director. And Selena Gomez plays Mabel Mora, an artist who is renovating an apartment for her aunt. Season 2 introduced a queer love interest for Mabel—Alice, an art dealer played by Cara Delevingne—and their kiss set loins ablaze across the internet.

There’s no word yet on what role Meryl Streep will play or whether she is signing on as a series regular. Either way, the role represents her return to television since the second season of Big Little Lies.

Only Murders in the Building has enjoyed a great deal of popular and critical success since its first episode in 2021, which set Hulu’s record for most-watched comedy premiere. Since then, the series has consistently maintained the top comedy spot for Hulu Originals. The first season went on to score 17 Emmy nominations.

With the third season currently in production, Seasons 1 and 2 of Only Murders in the Building are available to stream on Hulu.