Keke Palmer Plans to Open Doors With New Digital Network KeyTV

Keke “Keep a Job” Palmer is known for traversing almost every nook and cranny of the entertainment industry. From acting, singing, dancing, hosting, writing, and directing Palmer has established herself as one of the hardest working people in showbiz. Now, the NOPE actress is ready to add media mogul to her resume as launches her digital network KeyTV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

In a post on Instagram, Palmer states, “I’ve been doing this for 20 years, but this is what I’m most proud of. Y’all always say I keep a job, now I’m making sure we ALL got one. Sharing the keys to the culture is my greatest gift – this is for you & for us, from me”.

The post is paired with a charming promotional video, now on all of her social media accounts. In the video, the TIME100 Next list honoree discusses how she honed her creative skills in several avenues to create the force we know today as Keke Palmer. But most importantly she discusses how she learned to be a collaborator and now, she wants to share all that she’s learned.

“All it takes is one of us to unlock a door to unlock a million doors for each other”, states Palmer in her promotional video.

Palmer follows in the footsteps of many Black women before her who have staked their claim in the entertainment industry and created opportunities for those underrepresented within it. She joins the likes of Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson, and Robin Thede as she takes this step into creating original content.

For now, KeyTV’s website only shows the digital networks key social media accounts, along with the phrase “Spotlighting a new generation of creators”. However, if you click on the YouTube icon, it leads you to KeyTV’s YouTube account where a second promotional video waits, as well as various music videos and comedy shorts from the Legendary judge.

“I know everyone thinks that being in front of the camera is the endgame. That being up here is the only key to success”, says Palmer in her second KeyTV promotional video. “But what if I told you the real power in being a creative happens behind the screen. What if I told you that there’s more than one way to make it. That we need more production designers, more sound mixers, more key grips, and more DPs (directors of photography). What if I told you we just need more you”.

Palmer is on a mission to inject not just her much needed creative energy and spirit into the entertainment industry, but everyone else’s too.