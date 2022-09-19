The Internet Is Manifesting Keke Palmer as the X-Men’s Rogue in the MCU

We all know that Keke Palmer is the queen of keeping a job, a bag, and most of all, shooting your shot. Now that the internet is actively trying to get the 29-year-old into the role of X-Men’s Rogue and it might be time for her to manifest another role.

If you’re a Marvel geek like me, then you’re a fan of fancasting for upcoming MCU movies. One of those MCU properties that is on the horizon is the X-Men project currently titled The Mutants. The X-Men are mutants, individuals born with an X-gene that grants them superhuman abilities. The stories of these characters, how they have to hide their powers, and the movement to fight for mutant rights have long been seen as a metaphor for the LGBTQ community’ struggle.

Recently, many on social media have fancasted Palmer as the charismatic mutant Rogue aka Ann Marie. Fan favorite, the Southern Belle is known for her trademark white streak of hair amidst a head of brunette curls, her “Southern charm”, and her ability to absorb lifeforce, energy, and powers from those who touch her skin. Unfortunately, this leaves her with the inability to have regular skin-to-skin contact.

This same ability ultimately gave her super strength, durability, and flight when she came into contact with Captain Marvel in the comics. This version of Rogue is also the one many a millennial saw in X-Men: The Animated Series – the version that many are hoping will show up in the MCU with Palmer attached to the role.

I mean, with Palmer’s charisma and proven athletic ability from dancing and action roles, it’s hard not to imagine her saying Rogue’s trademark “sugar”.

i gagged a lot wait pic.twitter.com/JRtBstrj2l — alex (@planetfrosts) September 14, 2022

Word on the street is we’re manifesting an X-Men role for Keke Palmer. Would you like to see @KekePalmer as Rogue? 👀 // 🎥: j_rock is solid via TikTok#blackcreatives #kekepalmer #xmen #rouge #mcu pic.twitter.com/MVRdLxriWe — Shadow and Act (@shadowandact) September 19, 2022

#Nope actress Keke Palmer has expressed interest in joining the #MCU following a recent fan-casting of her as Rogue: "Come on agentttttttt!" Details: https://t.co/Hmh1btWH0G pic.twitter.com/YgRWENgboB — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) September 15, 2022

I might as well post this now. Messy photobash concept of @KekePalmer as X Men's Rogue pic.twitter.com/yO8Qnl9YwA — Isaiah (@Irose_art) September 15, 2022

What Keke palmer could look like as Rogue. pic.twitter.com/rm2JDqUze5 — MARVEL NEWS (@EverythingMCU1) September 17, 2022

And apparently, Ms. Palmer knows that the world wants her in this role.

Come on agentttttttt https://t.co/ErAEz6hWxt — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) September 15, 2022

The world has spoken, Keke Palmer is fully aware of their words, and now the ball is in your court Marvel. Let’s make it happen.