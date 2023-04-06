Lady Gaga’s Joker Set Photos are All of Us Right Now

New behind-the-scenes photos of Joker: Folie à Deux have revealed Lady Gaga’s full transformation into the iconic queer villain Harley Quinn. The Chromatica singer is spotted in clown makeup, smoking, dancing, and even breaking character to aid a fallen crew member.

lady gaga THEE actress pic.twitter.com/X515LfJBoU — steven (@stevenartpop) April 3, 2023

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga were recreating one of the 2019 film’s most memorable scenes. In Joker, Phoenix dances on the famous Bronx staircase to Gary Glitter’s controversial “Rock’n’Roll Part 2.” Gaga now joins him in the new photos, the pair twinkling their toes as police follow with guns drawn. The photos also reveal Lady Gaga’s lewk for the film—bleached hair, smeared makeup, and an outfit decorated with harlequin patterns.

While she certainly looks the part of the unhinged villain, the real-life Gaga manages to play the hero. One photo shows Phoenix and Gaga rushing over to help a crew member who has fallen over the railing onto the stairs. For those who’ve never been to the Bronx staircase, it’s a steep climb! Fortunately, the crew member was okay.

Update on crew member: he’s fine! pic.twitter.com/1HbwSC8iDu — Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@jphoenixupdates) April 3, 2023

The staircase sequence of the original film was so popular that it spawned endless videos of fans recreating the dance. Now the highly anticipated follow-up film will push these campy moments even further. Joker: Folie à Deux will reportedly be a full-on musical.

At the same time, almost every other detail about the film has been kept under wraps. Technically, the studio hasn’t even confirmed that Gaga is playing Harley Quinn. However, a previous round of photos showed an extra holding up a fake newspaper with Gaga’s mugshot, accompanied by the name “Harleen Francis Quinzel.”

and the academy award for the best actress goes to…the one and only lady gaga! SHE IS DEVOURING THIS ROLE! pic.twitter.com/wQJ6nZbyIn — claudia (@fuckasmile) April 3, 2023

In the comics, Harley Quinn is a former psychiatric nurse whom the Joker met during his incarceration at Arkham Asylum. He manipulates her into falling in love with him and helping him escape, becoming his longtime accomplice. She has also emerged as one of the most popular queer antiheroes through her relationship with Poison Ivy. Their story is explored in the HBO animated series Harley Quinn.

While there’s no telling whether the Joker sequel will feature a bisexual Harley Quinn, it seems to be dialing up the gay through jazzy musical numbers. Joker: Folie à Deux is planned for release in theaters on October 24, 2024.