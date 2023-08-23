Meme Queen

Lynda Carter Won the Week With a Hilarious Scooter Braun Meme

By

You might know Lynda Carter as the iconic actress who brought Wonder Woman to life: you might know her as an advocate, activist, and all-around badass. However you know Carter, chances are you love her. Honestly, what’s not to love? In addition to being a legend, Carter has been a vocal supporter of trans rights and drag as anti-LGBTQ+ measures keep ramping up in this country: just last year she took the time to stand up for the trans community in a heartfelt tweet.

RELATED

Scooter Braun Is Headed For A Swift Downfall

As if that wasn’t legendary enough, Carter entered the Scooter Braun chat to do what she does best: win at everything. In response to the rapid memeification of Braun’s loss of many of his top-tier celebrity clients from Demi Lovato to Justin Bieber for reasons that haven’t become clear quite yet, Carter posted a simple tweet that said what absolutely all of us were thinking.

Now if that isn’t A-level, first-degree trolling, I don’t know what is. Carter essentially said that there’s only one Scooter who truly matters, and it’s Scooter from the Muppets. And honestly, she couldn’t be more correct: Scooter, who serves as the stage manager in the 2010 Muppet Movie, is a fundamental part of the Muppet universe, and if he hasn’t thought about becoming a music manager up to this point, he should start seriously considering it. I’ve personally heard rumors that Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem are seeking new management…

Tags: Demi Lovato Lynda Carter Taylor Swift Trans Rights
