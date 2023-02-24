M3GAN Unrated is Somehow Even Gayer

After taking the box office by storm, queer twitter’s favorite killer doll, M3GAN, is back with even more gore. The film’s official Twitter account teased the upcoming unrated edition by showing off extended scenes that the ratings board couldn’t handle.

The first clip shows M3GAN facing down one of her victims using a power washer. In the original film, the camera cuts away as M3GAN stands over the woman and sprays her down. But the new clip shows the high pressure water peeling the skin from her face.

if ur still asking who i am, u need to do better. watch the unrated edition of M3 on digital 2/24 & blu-ray 3/21 ✨ https://t.co/AnnWTLNNNH pic.twitter.com/3tEt2gY4jg — M3GAN (@meetM3GAN) February 19, 2023

In the second clip, M3GAN is wrestling with Brandon, her owner’s young bully. “You need to learn some manners, Brandon,” she says, holding tightly to his ear. “Are you listening to me?” As Brandon screams, she slowly tears the ear off, with the camera now lingering on the skin and cartilage bursting free.

don’t make M3 repeat myself 😈👂 bring home the unrated edition of my movie on digital friday & blu-ray 3/21 https://t.co/AnnWTLOlDf pic.twitter.com/dFGsf9RoAJ — M3GAN (@meetM3GAN) February 22, 2023

M3GAN quickly became known for its viral marketing, earning it not only a high box office performance but a confirmed sequel in development. But marketing isn’t the only reason queer fans embraced the carnage. The film went all-in on over-the-top camp with its mean-girl killer doll, its ridiculous death sequences—and who can forget the viral M3GAN dance? Now the unrated version is poised to dial the camp up even higher.

M3gan dance attack pic.twitter.com/cK6nJ9lvLa — Mindy Meeks-Martin video store (@succescion) January 25, 2023

For the three people who haven’t yet seen it, the slasher hit follows a young girl named Cady (Violet McGraw) whose parents have just tragically died. She is sent to live with her Aunt Gemma (Allison Williams), who happens to be a maker of cutting-edge toy robots. In order to help her niece cope, Gemma gifts Cady her latest prototype doll, the Model 3 Generative Android, aka M3GAN (Jenna Davis). A wholesome story about an orphaned girl and her doll quickly turns horrifying when M3GAN takes the directive to protect Cady a little too literally.

With the film now releasing a full uncensored cut, there’s no better time to join M3GAN’s family. The unrated edition of M3GAN will be available digitally on February 24 and on blu-ray on March 21.