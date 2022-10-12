In Megan, This Doll Is Here to Slay in More Ways Than One

Watch out Annabelle. There’s a new creepy horror doll named Megan (stylized as M3GAN) and she came to slay. And you better believe that the queer community took notice of a new “Supreme”.

The trailer for the upcoming sci-fi horror film depicts a young girl named Cady (Violet McGraw) whose parents were killed in a terrible accident. She consequently moves in with her aunt, Gemma (Allison Williams), a brilliant roboticist for a toy company. Gemma bestows Cady with an android doll built with artificial intelligence called Model 3 Generative Android or M3GAN (voiced by Jenna Davis). The decision proves to be a good one, until M3GAN takes Cady’s protection a step too far and begins to terrorize all who get too close to Cady.

Joining Williams, Davis, and McGraw are Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians, Shang-Chi) and queer actor Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace).

With a story by screenwriter Akela Cooper and acclaimed filmmaker James Wan, the same creative forces behind Malignant, Megan is, well, she’s giving queer folks everything they ever wanted in a malicious, malfunctioning robot. Honestly, she has plenty of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to give any of the Ru girls a run for their money.

A LIP SYNC ASSASSIN I FEAR pic.twitter.com/Pzj8O7Red9 — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) October 11, 2022

This isn’t the first time we’ve had killer dolls. You have our O.G. fave Chucky from the titular franchise, then our resident devious doll Annabelle from The Conjuring franchise. Some might say that Megan is the moment, but others beg to differ.

The horror genre and queerness go hand in hand. No, we’re not talking about those films that perpetuate harmful LGBTQ stereotypes (Silence of the Lambs and Psycho), but we are talking about the films that highlight the feeling of otherness that different characters feel in these films. Or the hidden queer metaphors that different protagonists and antagonists embody.

Everything from Frankenstein to Hellraiser to American Horror Story, the queerness is there. Now, Megan has become the embodiment of that and the internet has taken notice.

The question is who has terrorized Allison Williams on screen more? pic.twitter.com/SIO1lrSZRc — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) October 12, 2022

Me watching Megan commit multiple murders pic.twitter.com/5wGSdrJwyy — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) October 11, 2022

The director yelled “cut” but Megan heard “cunt” and she went with it pic.twitter.com/xBH3oGEpP6 — Holekage of the Hidden Bussy Village (@CAdreamboy) October 11, 2022

when more 🚬s show up to see megan than br*s pic.twitter.com/eANdUcDrkp — alex (@alex_abads) October 12, 2022

Annabelle watching this Megan movie trailer pic.twitter.com/TGL4igLn5Q — michael (@meimmichael) October 11, 2022

You better not be a creepy ass doll dancing and doing flips in a hallway while Megan Thee Stallion plays in the background when I get there pic.twitter.com/ri94NMcBI2 — Mickey (@Vanillxah) October 11, 2022

me and the girlies dancing to the it’s nice to have a friend megan remix pic.twitter.com/NIgXTx8bmc — hailey 🌌 (@nobodynoswift) October 11, 2022

In horror, the devil works fast, but in the real world, queer folks work faster. Megan premieres in theaters on January 13, 2023.