A Million Hot Queers Clapped Back to This Unhinged Matt Walsh Statement

It wasn’t so long ago that deranged right-wing commentator Matt Walsh claimed that trans women don’t date other trans women—which, to be clear, remains hilarious as ever.

Now, of course, we have something new to chuckle at.

Yesterday, Matt Walsh took to Twitter to make an “important observation” in regards to a video showing trans activists fighting against anti-trans legislation. The important observation in question? “Left-wing activists are ugly.” Using the famously racist, fatphobic BMI standard to back up this important point, Walsh continued to bury himself deeper by doubling down on the statement.

It’s an important observation. Left wing activists are nearly always hideously ugly and unhealthy. The evil in their souls warps their physical exteriors. https://t.co/DGSYH6gNwq — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 7, 2023

And boy oh boy, did left-wing activists laugh at that.

Queer and trans people did what we do best: stayed hot and clapped back.

omg are we fishing for pics of hot women who hate matt walsh? https://t.co/d5883nDk1o pic.twitter.com/uG1zdNwAVp — CreamPies4Jesus (@Pilnok) February 7, 2023

he thought he ate with this tweet https://t.co/6v0vzTO42A pic.twitter.com/nyYZYm01qq — rach (@petalsforachel) February 8, 2023

Taking the bait to tell you to stop projecting my dude https://t.co/F8tDgDWEZA pic.twitter.com/0vg58bWPog — Ruby Blue (@rubyblue007) February 8, 2023

Taking the bait 💃

Soooo ugly to care about other people and strive for a system that allows anyone to succeed https://t.co/GH4uRIqkEs pic.twitter.com/rWeRwifNAP — geolo_jess (@JNSmile8) February 8, 2023

Walsh is also forgetting possibly the hottest activist of all time:

you ever seen Malcolm x? That man was HOT https://t.co/EnkB0Tfp11 — paddy (@PaddyRyann) February 8, 2023

But hey, what are facts compared to feelings?