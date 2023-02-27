Photos of This Bearded Vintage Zaddy is Whipping Twitter Into a Frenzy

We’ve waxed horny about vintage hotties before, but it bears repeating: sometimes for the best eye candy, you have to cast your eye backwards. And today’s hot hot hunk is no exception.

When a Twitter user did us the extraordinary public service of posting pics of legendary actor and Altman favorite Elliott Gould sporting a beard and thick-framed glasses, we drooled. And so did everyone else.

I love it when a man is big and hairy but he has to wear glasses for his weak little eyeballs pic.twitter.com/0TF1Ij98MH — a spooky little meatball (@madsgobbo) February 27, 2023

There’s just something about Gould: maybe it’s the “baby I don’t care” of it all, maybe it’s that incredibly hot growling voice. Maybe it’s the fact that he was, after all, Mr. Barbra Streisand for a hot minute. I don’t know. All I know is that, as someone who recently watched The Long Goodbye for the first time, these images have me panting. Me and literally everyone else.

is this Elliott Gould https://t.co/EvAGjp7NTV — I could’ve just sat on in with massa (@WrittenByHanna) February 26, 2023

why did i think elliott gould (hot) was naseeruddin shah (also hot) https://t.co/mfSVx6DwR2 — viju shah stan account (@Salandthebadpun) February 27, 2023

On an Altman kick (again) and I can’t even express how obsessed I would’ve been with Elliott Gould in 1973 pic.twitter.com/LjMms3ETVo — Sophia (@sophia_cim) February 17, 2023

Now some people are saying that the beaded images of a young Elliott are basically just pics of Lil Dicky. To which I have to say: stop being anti-Semitic! Lol. But seriously: these men look nothing alike.

If you look like this hit me up https://t.co/bEFX5gVTgJ — THEY GOT ME (@saucystaywin) February 27, 2023

If they had made The Last of Us show in 1981 Joel would have been played by Elliot Gould https://t.co/Ir944Ovlk4 — Phineas (@Phineas) February 27, 2023

Elliott Gould! Eyes are popping out of my face and steam out of my ears. https://t.co/ZH5tgUvJ5h — 🪩🤷🏻‍♂️🪩 (@NAWaggoner) February 27, 2023

alright if you like sexy af https://t.co/27ZYFHunP5 — te pua o te rēinga (@c_sativus_anima) February 27, 2023

We’ll leave you with this eternally relevant question: