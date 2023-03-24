NPR Cancels Trailblazing Podcast “Louder Than a Riot” Amid Layoffs

This morning, NPR announced it would be laying off 10% of its staff in the first major round of layoffs since 2008. Among its newly-canceled shows are fan favorites Invisibilia, Rough Translation, and the groundbreaking “Louder Than a Riot,” a podcast hosted by Sidney Madden and Rodney Carmichael whose second season explored the impact of misogynoir on Black and queer women in the music industry.

This week has been the strangest knot of emotions. Dazed, proud, enraged, gutted. Two weeks into Season 2, we learned today that @LouderThanARiot is being canceled and that the entire production staff has been laid off. — Virgo Grooving @ .75 SPEED (@Sid_Madden) March 23, 2023

Fans are understandably heartbroken.

Invisibilia, Rough Translation, and Louder Than a Riot are three of the best podcasts anywhere. Period. This is a heavy blow to NPR and the whole landscape. https://t.co/0jRjXbXhMT — Reggie Ugwu (@uugwuu) March 23, 2023

Please give the Louder than a Riot team their flowers every chance you get. I'm not tagging them because I want them to have the space to grieve the cancellation but, my GOD, what incredible, incredible work they've done. — Jewel Wicker (@jewelwickershow) March 23, 2023

The recently canceled podcast "Louder Than a Riot" has a whole new season on misogynoir (which just started) in hip-hop starting with the Tory Lanez trial. https://t.co/Tp6VrhkvBl — @[email protected] (@renjender) March 24, 2023

In a media landscape where discussions about misogynoir—referring specifically to the mixture of racism and sexism targeted against Black women and femmes—and often overlooked or glossed over, “Louder Than a Riot” gave listeners deeply-researched insight into the double standard Black and queer women face in every industry. Season 2, which just started, began with a deep dive into the disrespect, abuse and bullying directed at Megan Thee Stallion during the Torey Lanez trial.

We had to launch & rebrand this show, keep motivation across mult teams w/ the news of these layoffs over our heads. Now we found out we are laid off just 2 weeks into publishing a season that was supposed to run for 10 wks. We’ve been reporting & producing for over a year. 2/4 — Louder Than A Riot (@LouderThanARiot) March 23, 2023

The hardest part is that our szn is about misogynoir queer, trans, Black women face in hip-hop. Yet w/in NPR, the majority impacted in these layoffs were queer, poc staff & programs. NPR has claimed qtpoc ppl are the same ppl they are trying to reach with their "North Star". 3/4 pic.twitter.com/DvML5wARGL — Louder Than A Riot (@LouderThanARiot) March 23, 2023

As usual, QTPOC employees are the first to get the axe during layoffs, despite bringing the most original and important work to the table.

One thing is clear: “Louder Than a Riot” was a deeply necessary podcast that fans loved and needed, and will continue to learn from.

NPR literally has an ad promoting season 2 of its stellar, critically acclaimed Louder Than a Riot podcast in the middle of the article announcing they’re canceling it https://t.co/78xOmR4ueq pic.twitter.com/go2BGwnlrN — Robyn Swirling (@RSwirling) March 23, 2023

later in the year, hip-hop turns 50. The archival work and scholarship that Louder Than A Riot produces is an emergent beacon of talent which showcases the next generation of hip-hop critics and thinkers. The culture cannot afford to lose this podcast and the team behind it. https://t.co/Xsl6VY3thC — taylor crumpton (@taylorcrumpton) March 24, 2023

fr yall need to know how Realer Than Real this team is: @manosundaresan, who produced today's ep on the legendary MC Sha-Rock, is one of the best writers I know. Incisive storyteller, literally the future of culture-shaping music jrnlism https://t.co/dpQyQvyi6j — Virgo Grooving @ .75 SPEED (@Sid_Madden) March 23, 2023

This week was really, really rough. Layoffs hit some of the most amazing colleagues I've ever had, and it was two-fer gut-punch to see the loss of talent at NPR. Rough Translation, Louder Than A Riot, Invisibilia, Everyone & Their Mom were heavy in my podcast rotation. — Yumi Araki (@yaraki) March 24, 2023

This is such disappointing news. Louder Than a Riot is easily the best new podcast about hip-hop. Those early episodes about DJ Drama and Bobby Shmurda are so unbelievably well done. I hope the producers, editors, and hosts are able to retain the rights and take it elsewhere. https://t.co/dRv2bqNQjJ — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) March 24, 2023

