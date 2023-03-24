Bring It Back

NPR Cancels Trailblazing Podcast “Louder Than a Riot” Amid Layoffs

By

This morning, NPR announced it would be laying off 10% of its staff in the first major round of layoffs since 2008. Among its newly-canceled shows are fan favorites Invisibilia, Rough Translation, and the groundbreaking “Louder Than a Riot,” a podcast hosted by Sidney Madden and Rodney Carmichael whose second season explored the impact of misogynoir on Black and queer women in the music industry.

Fans are understandably heartbroken.

In a media landscape where discussions about misogynoir—referring specifically to the mixture of racism and sexism targeted against Black women and femmes—and often overlooked or glossed over, “Louder Than a Riot” gave listeners deeply-researched insight into the double standard Black and queer women face in every industry. Season 2, which just started, began with a deep dive into the disrespect, abuse and bullying directed at Megan Thee Stallion during the Torey Lanez trial.

As usual, QTPOC employees are the first to get the axe during layoffs, despite bringing the most original and important work to the table.

One thing is clear: “Louder Than a Riot” was a deeply necessary podcast that fans loved and needed, and will continue to learn from.


Tags: hip hop, hip hop history, Invisibilia, Louder Than a Riot, Megan Thee Stallion, misogynoir, NPR, NPR layoffs, Rodney Carmichael, Sidney Madden
