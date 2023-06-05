The First Poster for Emma Seligman’s Bottoms is Here and We’re All Thinking the Same Thing

Ever since we learned that queer, Jewish Shiva, Baby auteur Emma Seligman’s second feature was called Bottoms, we we’ve been standing at full attention. The queer high school comedy, starring Shiva star Rachel Sennott along with “The Bear” actress and comedian Ayo Edebiri as senior girls who start a “fight club” in order to rack up their body count and hook up with cheerleaders before graduating holds high promise, especially with Marshawn Lynch, Kaia Gerber, and Havana Rose Liu rounding out the cast. Bottoms always felt like the stuff dreams are made of, and now that the first poster has been released, it’s clear we weren’t aiming too high with our delicate gay hopes.

The first poster for Emma Seligman’s ‘BOTTOMS’ starring Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott has been released. pic.twitter.com/BWKCVOQG7j — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 5, 2023

It’s giving early 2000s, it’s giving Sex Drive, it’s giving D.E.B.S. But most of all, it’s giving bottom energy.

the 2000s kinda poster oh this is about to eat so hard.. https://t.co/dNXgntIw4x — ugarte 🕊️ (@ATR3lDES) June 5, 2023

movies that will change you just by the poster https://t.co/vYlmeVQxz3 — ej*y (@imsufjanstevens) June 5, 2023

It’s about to be an experience.

the poster is giving 1990s and 2000s chick flick vibes i’ll be seated https://t.co/ICH9ZHLqSF pic.twitter.com/vhS9GQMamZ — s. (@tedsbecca) June 5, 2023

Reserving my seat in the theater now…

it’s giving 2000s satirical teen comedy excellence https://t.co/mdAYxfyzDB — ModernGurlz (@ModernGurlzz) June 5, 2023

A comedy poster where the characters are posing exaggeratedly against a white background? Oh this is a FILM film https://t.co/OTKIGPnUNT — Philip Ellis (@Philip_Ellis) June 5, 2023

The 2000s are back with a gay vengeance.

the 2000s chick flick type of poster oh we’re sooo back this is real cinema renaissance https://t.co/YI3B0c7X0H — winner of the idgaf war (@jincaxap) June 5, 2023

the 2000s chick flick type of poster ouhh it’s already a classic to me https://t.co/tOjLLwXKYj pic.twitter.com/Yh9ty33sfy — – (@thepinkzs) June 5, 2023

And let’s not forget who gave us this gift: queen Elizabeth Banks, producer extraordinaire.

‘from the producers of pitch perfect and cocaine bear’ thank you elizabeth banks https://t.co/qomoIzjqQt — lucy (@winonasfilm) June 5, 2023

Between this and the Barbie movie, we’re looking at a true cinematic feast this year.