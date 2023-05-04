The WGA Strike Baes Account is in Hot Water Already

The Writer’s strike has been going on for only a few days, and there’s already a thirst account connected with it. Because who said striking can’t also be horny? It can, and it is.
However, folks are already wondering whether the account @WGAStrikeBaes is a good idea, exactly. On the one hand, sure, it’s nice to know that people can make IRL connections while striking for fair pay in an industry that hates paying people. On the other hand, the whole concept of “missed connections,” a longtime Craigslist staple, always traded on some less-than-savory assumptions about personal identity.
Yesterday, the account posted a since-deleted tweet that many users flagged as transphobic and anti-sex work.
The account, run by “Bridgerton” writer Leila Cohan, took the original tweet down and apologized.
But the whole incident has left a bad taste in peoples’ mouths.
On the one hand, sure. People can hook up wherever, whenever, however. But like…don’t we have apps for that?
It didn’t take long for people to start wondering…is this an op?
I mean in my opinion, love and romance themselves are an op, so make of it what you will.