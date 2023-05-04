The WGA Strike Baes Account is in Hot Water Already

The Writer’s strike has been going on for only a few days, and there’s already a thirst account connected with it. Because who said striking can’t also be horny? It can, and it is.

However, folks are already wondering whether the account @WGAStrikeBaes is a good idea, exactly. On the one hand, sure, it’s nice to know that people can make IRL connections while striking for fair pay in an industry that hates paying people. On the other hand, the whole concept of “missed connections,” a longtime Craigslist staple, always traded on some less-than-savory assumptions about personal identity.

Yesterday, the account posted a since-deleted tweet that many users flagged as transphobic and anti-sex work.

Thinking about starting an account where writers can post missed connections on the picket line to find people they want to absolutely full hog sloppy style ass to mouth. No rules but definitely include what you think your would be bang buddy’s race and gender are. Sound cool? — Grace Freud (@GraceGFreud) May 4, 2023

The account, run by “Bridgerton” writer Leila Cohan, took the original tweet down and apologized.

Hey, I deleted the post about a trans woman – it’s shitty to speculate on people’s gender and I shouldn’t have posted it. I apologize to anyone who was rightfully upset by it – it won’t happen again. I want this to be a safe (and horny/romantic/both) space for all. — WGA Strike Missed Connections ✊🥵 (@WGAStrikeBaes) May 3, 2023

But the whole incident has left a bad taste in peoples’ mouths.

It only took a couple of days for the WGA missed connections account to post something weird and transphobic, imagine what will happen if the strike lasts for months. Maybe time to pack it in and focus on picketing. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) May 4, 2023

On the one hand, sure. People can hook up wherever, whenever, however. But like…don’t we have apps for that?

“i had a missed connection at the WGA strike” doesnt even make SENSE. you went to a COLLECTIVE ACTION. the people who miss connection at a strike are called SCABS — thiiird person (@thiiirdperson) May 3, 2023

never used to be a “the revolution is not your dating app!!!” person but the wga missed connections account has radicalized me — Avery Edison (@aedison) May 4, 2023

That WGA Strike Missed Connections account???? pic.twitter.com/V8XppR37Bj — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) May 4, 2023

It didn’t take long for people to start wondering…is this an op?

the WGA missed connections account immediately being transphobic and racist within less than 24 hours of its creation is proof that we as a website and a country should stop making gimmick accounts because frankly people its all crypto scams or homophobia all the way down — bud light lyme disease (@lsthief) May 4, 2023

I mean in my opinion, love and romance themselves are an op, so make of it what you will.

I'm a firm believer that 90% of the things people say are psyops are actually just freaks and jerks but the wga missed connections account? that's a psyop. — Michaela Joffe (@joffeorama) May 4, 2023