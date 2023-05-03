Here’s Why the Writer’s Strike is a Queer Issue

As of Tuesday, The Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) is officially on strike for the first time in 15 years. The WGA represents over 11,500 writers whose pay has been stagnant in the face of popular streaming business models and soaring profits for executives.

The Board of Directors of the @WGAwest and the Council of the @WGAeast, acting upon the authority granted to them by their memberships, have voted unanimously to call a strike, effective 12:01 AM, Tuesday, May 2. — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) May 2, 2023

For six weeks, the WGA has been in contract negotiations with trade associations representing major networks. “The companies have used the transition to streaming to cut writer pay and separate writing from production, worsening working conditions for series writers at all levels,” said WGA in a March bulletin. “On TV staffs, more writers are working at minimum regardless of experience, often for fewer weeks, or in mini-rooms, while showrunners are left without a writing staff to complete the season.”

Now the WGA has advanced a number of proposals to better ensure writer compensation, including raising minimum pay, regulating AI usage, setting minimum requirements for staff writers, and restructuring residual pay for streaming services (as opposed to broadcast syndication).

I'm incredibly proud of how transparent our union is. In the @WGAWest's strike announcement, we included a list of our proposals, and the AMPTP's responses. Read it for yourself: it explains in black and white we're forced to go on strike. pic.twitter.com/U2FLsv9Dob — Adam Conover (@adamconover) May 2, 2023

“Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal — and though your strike vote gave us the leverage to make some gains — the studios’ responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing,” said WGA in a statement. “The companies’ behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing.”

Late-night talk shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Daily Show have already planned to air reruns for the remainder of the week. The strike will take longer to affect scripted TV shows and fill, though even those with finished scripts will not escape totally unscathed.

But they’ll be no writer on set so good luck with that if you think that’s all we do. https://t.co/2qes9svnN4 — Caroline “WGA Captain” Renard (@carolinerenard_) May 2, 2023

The last strike occurred in 2007, having palpable effects on series such as Lost, Heroes, The Office, and Pushing Daisies. Although the strike was eventually resolved 100 days later (after Hollywood lost over $2 billion), many less popular shows were left by the wayside, including those by and about marginalized communities.

The WGA is on strike.

The last time this happened, not only did some incredible shows get lost in the fallout, it did long-term damage to Black scripted series, which were already an endangered species, especially – we never got a final season of Girlfriends bc of the strike… — Naima Cochrane (@naima) May 2, 2023

In its annual report on the state of queer TV, GLAAD found a total of 596 LGBTQ+ characters across broadcast networks and streaming platforms for the 2022-23 season. And as in the 2007 strike, LGBTQ+ writers are taking to the streets to keep queer stories on screen.

I was very active during the 2007 Writers Strike. I launched “Gay Gate” and every Friday, we had all the LGBT (it was 2007, so QIA+ was not officially part of the storyline yet. pic.twitter.com/AkyzSiWQZ8 — Chad Darnell (@ChadDarnell) May 2, 2023

Picketing began on Tuesday afternoon, with industry veterans like Tony Kushner (Angels in America) leading the charge.

Tony Kushner seen at the #WritersStrike outside of Peacock's Upfront presentation in NYC today pic.twitter.com/uzrbK9ELPA — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 2, 2023

For information, resources, and ways to support the writers’ strike, check out the WGA’s Strike Hub.