Here Are the Music Artists Protesting Drag Bans by Performing With Drag Artists

Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the United States continues to be a drag. According to the ACLU, 471 bills have now been introduced, including anti-drag legislation. Now more than ever, drag performers have come under fire, with conservatives specifically critiquing drag queens performing in front of minors. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, who introduced the first-of-its-kind anti-drag legislation, even called drag “sexualized entertainment” that children shouldn’t be exposed to.

Lee is a part of a growing effort from conservative politicians aiming to hinder the art form, as well as attack the LGBTQ+ community. With drag merging more into the mainstream, more celebrities are using their platform to shine a light on amazing drag talent around the world and oppose these anti-drag bans.

Actress Melissa McCarthy used social media to point out the hypocrisy of the drag bans, country legend Shania Twain shared her support of drag queens in an interview with GLAAD, and comedian George Lopez even went as far as to say on The View, “If you’re an enemy of drag, you’re an enemy of mine.”

Then there are music artists who are using their performances to protest anti-drag and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation by performing with drag queens. Here are a few of our faves who have done so.