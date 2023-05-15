Twitter is Torn Over the Eternal Question: Which Guy is Hotter?

Over the weekend, a question was posed that shook Twitter users to their core—especially the part of Twitter that cares about hot men.

When writer Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) took time out at a wedding to pose what is now becoming the immortal question of our age, nobody knew how polarizing the debate would become.

Within minutes, it took Twitter by storm. Everyone needed to know the answer to this burning question of who was hotter: a young Al Pacino, or a young Robert De Niro?

At a wedding and having a big debate rn. Please vote. Who was hotter? — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) May 14, 2023

Some are team De Niro:

This is what Robert De Niro looked and sounded like when he won his Oscar in 1981. Cleared Pacino. https://t.co/TZbddHQ6jy pic.twitter.com/P1cDx7Pd0D — Coolness941 (@Coolness941) May 14, 2023

LOVE LOVE PACINO DOWN!



But



Mr. Bobby D eats him up EVERY TIME.



He’s actively doing it right here. https://t.co/uiFgvIzUOD pic.twitter.com/uuke9Vn4lS — Kazmo (@OIHEYOO) May 14, 2023

Pacino was prettier but De Niro was hotter. https://t.co/mMVcc1BwXa pic.twitter.com/uw65ew536k — Anna Bogutskaya (@annabdemented) May 14, 2023

Others are team Pacino:

pacino, you philistines! no debate!!



"but emily," you say. "how can you, a lesbian, make this call?"



I argue that a lesbian is the ONLY one impartial enough to make this call. like sorry but this man is a fox. https://t.co/IaInuq6TK9 pic.twitter.com/rtGcyEu4Zk — emily (@memilies) May 14, 2023

I cannot believe how invested in this I’ve become.



Anyway, the answer is Alfredo James Pacino. https://t.co/snx1VZ78rV pic.twitter.com/3AWhlMHMXS — BJ Colangelo SUPPORT THE WGA! (@bjcolangelo) May 15, 2023

wearing an “i voted” sticker after selecting al pacino https://t.co/llnepAHEgh — pris (@pwiscila) May 14, 2023

the only correct answer is pacino. i can’t even believe this is up for debate.. like have y’all not seen his 1961 mugshot photo? or the letter he wrote to diane keaton??? al pacino is for the girls <3 https://t.co/FIp9Cy5nYN pic.twitter.com/VfZrrW1WM3 — top gun tay (@taytertotbitch) May 14, 2023

Others are watching Succession.

the succession election being exactly like the al pacinobob de niro poll… — hothouse flower diandra (@diandrasdiandra) May 15, 2023

Some are saying it’s too close to call:

with less than 2 hours to go till polls close this race is still too close to call. Pacino was the obvious forerunner, but in a shock to all, De Niro stans have come out to vote in overwhelming numbers. we haven’t seen this kind of disconnect in poll in decades https://t.co/4T5zjTnkNm pic.twitter.com/cNl7vpuDGi — jasmine (@jasiashley) May 15, 2023

And still others have seen Dog Day Afternoon, the iconic 70s films in which a young Pacino holds up a bank to pay for his trans girlfriend’s gender-affirming surgery. Is there anything hotter than that?

Some are simply calling it the greatest debate in history. And they’re not wrong.

this has really been stressing me out. on the one hand there’s al pacino, on the other hand there’s robert deniro https://t.co/HWmcCW91zE — sarah hagi (@KindaHagi) May 14, 2023

"Who was hotter – Young Al Pacino or Young Robert DeNiro" – the greatest thread in the history of forums, locked by a moderator after 12,239 pages of heated debate, https://t.co/0zc8E0njeL — buzzfeed jenny (@buzzfeedjenny) May 15, 2023

Even Vanity Fair got in on it:

Pacino hive, assemble!

I'M SHRIEKING I NEED THE PACINO EDIT TIKTOK GIRLIES IN HERE PRONTO!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/WD4gONv19J — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) May 15, 2023

The girls are STRESSED.

GET THE ABSENTEE BALLOTS FROM MILWAUKEE PACINO STILL GOT THIS https://t.co/MNuSQFjPIX — sarah 🌻 (@sarahtun19) May 15, 2023

I’ll leave you with this important PSA:

team pacino but im holding space pic.twitter.com/VE0C6J9L9l — max (@Max_Kapusta) May 15, 2023

There are great arguments to be made on both sides, but let’s face it: there’s only one answer and it’s:

Al Pacino in Dog day afternoon. pic.twitter.com/AB2AGdcD0J — Unknown (@spicutr) May 8, 2023