5 Films You May Have Missed at Outfest

This year’s lineup for the 2023 Outfest LGBTQ+ Festival was jam-packed with stories filled with both depth and talent. Beyond the traditional “queer narrative”, many of the films took on topics that are so often overlooked – stories for those who are often left at the margins.

Beyond platforming captivating cinema, this year’s event highlighted the struggles, hopes, and dreams of those who are underrepresented. INTO had a chance to catch a few of the films from the festival to provide some insight as to why these films should be on the top of your “to watch” list.