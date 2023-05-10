Out of the Celluloid Closet

Big Boys Is a Sweet, Sexy, Coming-of-Age Comedy

By

There’s something truly formative about summer holidays. The freedom that comes from getting away from the social and educational pressures of school, encourages a much more authentic existence for queer teens. In writer-director Corey Sherman’s debut film Big Boys, summer vacation is exactly where we meet Jamie (Isaac Kranser,) a 14-year-old boy all set for a family camping trip with his much-loved cousin Allie (Dora Madison.) His bags are packed, he’s stocked up his favorite snacks and he’s raring to go. The only thing he hasn’t expected is the addition of Allie’s new boyfriend, Dan (David Johnson III) – he certainly wasn’t expecting to fall for him, either.

With a supposedly ruined camping trip now the least of Jamie’s worries, the queer teen must attempt to process this influx of new and unexpected feelings whilst salvaging what’s left of his holiday. Happily for viewers, Isaac Krasner is wonderful as Jamie. He captures all the teenage awkwardness of having your first crush and the emotional turmoil that comes with it. Though as standout performances go, David Johnson III takes home the crown as dreamboat Dan, the unwitting object of Jamie’s affection. While many will be able to relate to Kranser’s thoughtful performance as past closeted teenagers themselves, it’s Johnson III’s embodiment of an older, straight guy love object that hits even harder. Together, Kranser and Johnson firmly ground the film in the unmistakable reality we’ve all been in at some point, lusting after the painfully straight boyfriend of someone else.

With Jamie and Dan both being the “big boys” of the title, the film also stands as the impressive, rare example of body diversity within queer cinema. Their size isn’t an intrinsic part of the narrative, and it doesn’t need to be.

Sherman’s screenplay is clearly a deeply personal piece of work—the filmmaker has explained that Big Boys is based on his own experiences growing up—but it’s able to become universal in its specificity. He creatively takes Jamie through several scenarios that will be familiar to everyone watching: The physical contact Jamie and Dan share during an arm wrestle, the verbal affirmation he receives when Dan refers to them both as “big boys,” and even their shared love of Alicia Keys. These could all be small throwaway moments in other hands, but Sherman thrives finds his authorial voice in such fleeting exchanges. He pieces them together in an effortless fashion, letting us in on the open secret of Jamie’s first love.

RELATED

Ari Aster Fans are Rediscovering the Director’s Hilariously Horny Dick Drawings

That’s not to say that Big Boys isn’t also full of its own share of comedy and cringe. It’s more that the cringe never gets in the way of the film’s abundance of heart. By the end, the film has formed its own gorgeous snapshot of nostalgic summers and their impressionable essence, so much so that Big Boys itself could have that same ability, for some, to be just as formative.♦

Tags: Big Boys, Coming of Age, Corey Sherman, David Johnson III, Dora Madison, Editor's Pick, Isaac Kranser, Queer Film, size inclusive, UK film
Read More in Film
Jenna Ortega Continues Her Scream Queen Reign With ‘Beetlejuice 2’
Scream Queen
Jenna Ortega Continues Her Scream Queen Reign With ‘Beetlejuice 2’
BY Joshua S. Mackey
New Footage of ‘The Little Mermaid’ Begs the Question: Can We See Part of Your World?
Kiss the Girl…in the dark
New Footage of ‘The Little Mermaid’ Begs the Question: Can We See Part of Your World?
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Shu Lea Cheang’s <i>Fresh Kill</i> is the Queer Climate Change Horror Flick of Our Nightmares
Out of the Celluloid Closet
Shu Lea Cheang’s Fresh Kill is the Queer Climate Change Horror Flick of Our Nightmares
BY Henry Giardina
The Latest on INTO
Melissa McCarthy and Nina West Shared a Beautiful Moment at <i>The Little Mermaid</i> Premiere
Forever Fabulous
Melissa McCarthy and Nina West Shared a Beautiful Moment at The Little Mermaid Premiere
BY Johnny Levanier
The UK’s First Gay Dating Show is Almost Here
Kiss & Tell
The UK’s First Gay Dating Show is Almost Here
BY Johnny Levanier
Bianca Del Rio Signs to CAA, Proving That Drag Does, Indeed, Pay
Get That Cash
Bianca Del Rio Signs to CAA, Proving That Drag Does, Indeed, Pay
BY Johnny Levanier
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX