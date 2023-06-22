5 Meryl Streep Roles That Queer People Love

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 24: Meryl Streep attends the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC)

Meryl Streep is hailed as one of the best actresses of her generation and her movies have given her a large queer fanbase.

The acclaimed actress celebrates 74 years around the sun today and the world has been blessed by her acting talents for decades. The Yale School of Drama trained actress has delivered outstanding performances in films like Doubt, Kramer vs. Kramer, The Iron Lady, and Julie & Julia, and many of her iconic performances have easily become a part of queer canon. And while many queer fans have been obsessed with her accent versatility and deep acting ability, she has also been a staunch supporter of LGBTQ+ rights and has the 2017 Human Rights Campaign Ally for Equality Award to prove it.

To celebrate this acting icon’s birthday, take a walk down memory lane with some of her roles that have won the hearts of the queer community.