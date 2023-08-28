Winning

Barbie Outgrossed Harry Potter at the Box Office. Here’s Why That’s Huge

By

From its first teaser trailer release, we had a feeling the Barbie movie was going to move mountains and accomplish miracles. And how sweet it is to be proved correct! As of this morning, Barbie, now entering its 5th week, has outgrossed Warner Bros’ previous highest-grossing release, 2010’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

That means that Barbie hasn’t only made herstory: she’s dethroned the Harry Potter franchise. Which means a certain something for a certain TERF.

At the beginning of this year, JK Rowling, the famously transphobic author of the “Harry Potter” book series, suffered a dip in income after reports surfaced that Pottermore, Rowling’s digital publisher and Harry Potter content hub, saw a 40% decrease in sales.

Did this decrease have anything to do with Rowling’s doubling-down on her transphobic views? It’s possible: Rowling’s name was recently removed from a Seattle Museum due to her history of anti-trans comments and actions, and it’s looking more and more like even fans of the Harry Potter franchise are becoming fed up with its creator’s antics.

Tags: Barbie Box office Greta Gerwig Hari Nef Harry Potter JK Rowling
