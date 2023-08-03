Musical Madness

‘Dicks: The Musical’ Brings Megan Thee Stallion and Bowen Yang Center Stage in Campy A24 Comedy

By

A24 is pushing the boundaries of film once again with their first musical and it’s a campy, crass affair.

On Thursday, the illustrious, indie studio released the trailer for Dicks: The Musical and it’s as outrageous as the title. Starring gay comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, the duo play Trevor and Craig respectively, two self-obsessed men who are the epitome of toxic masculinity. After putting their broken heart necklaces together, they discover that they’re actually identical twins and plot to bring the reunited their divorced parents, a Gatsby-esque Nathan Lane and an Effie Trinket-inspired Megan Mullally. Now, imagine this story transpiring through song and dance and you have what’s shaping up to be a hilariously campy time. 

Directed by comedy icon Larry Charles and written by Sharp and Jackson, Dicks: The Musical also features Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, making her film debut as the twins’ boss, and Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang as God. So, for review, you have two gay comedians playing toxically masculine jerks, Megan rapping about her business empire, and Yang as a platinum blonde deity. This is not what we had on our 2023 bingo card, but we will happily accept it. 

With a star-studded ensemble, the film was adapted from Jackson and Sharp’s two-man stage show, F***ing Identical Twins at Manhattan’s Upright Citizens Brigade. Almost a decade later their subversive spin on The Parent Trap will hit theaters next month. 

RELATED

A24’s Latest ‘Mother Mary’ Casting Announcement Proves It’s the Queerest Movie Studio

A24 continues to shock and awe with their content. Remember, this is the same studio that brought you the heartbreaking The Inspection, the multiversal Everything Everywhere All at Once, the pensive Moonlight, and teenage fever dream Euphoria. These are some heavy-hitting dramas with queer narratives, but now, with the help of The Greatest Showman producers, A24 is venturing into uncharted musical territory. The film will make its world debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, but for the rest of us moviegoers, Dicks: The Musical premieres in theaters on September 29, 2023. 

Check out the trailer below.

Tags: A24 Bowen Yang Megan Thee Stallion Musical
Read More in Film
Brace Yourself: Netflix’s Amber Heard/Johnny Depp Trial Doc is Almost Upon Us
Coming Soon
Brace Yourself: Netflix’s Amber Heard/Johnny Depp Trial Doc is Almost Upon Us
BY Henry Giardina
Gayle Rankin Does ‘Bad Things’ in New Trailer for Queer Psychological Thriller
Bad to the Bone
Gayle Rankin Does ‘Bad Things’ in New Trailer for Queer Psychological Thriller
BY Joshua S. Mackey
D. Smith Wants You To Know There is No Shame in ‘Kokomo City’
The Into Interview
D. Smith Wants You To Know There is No Shame in ‘Kokomo City’
BY Jonathan P. Higgins Ed.D.
Here’s Everything We Know About the Upcoming “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” Movie
Coming Soon
Here’s Everything We Know About the Upcoming “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” Movie
BY Johnny Levanier
5 Films You May Have Missed at Outfest
Out of the Celluloid Closet
5 Films You May Have Missed at Outfest
BY Jonathan P. Higgins Ed.D.
11 Queer Celebrities Who Could’ve Played Ken in ‘Barbie’
Kenergy
11 Queer Celebrities Who Could’ve Played Ken in ‘Barbie’
BY Joshua S. Mackey
The Latest on INTO
Gays and Dolls: Inside Our Queer Campy Obsessions with Barbie, M3GAN, & American Girl
Doll Week
Gays and Dolls: Inside Our Queer Campy Obsessions with Barbie, M3GAN, & American Girl
BY Henry Giardina & Alani Vargas
Where to Start with Classic LGBTQ+ Fiction
Life Compass
Where to Start with Classic LGBTQ+ Fiction
BY Henry Giardina
The Rubber Flag 
101
The Rubber Flag 
BY Eloisa De Farias
Here’s What Happened When Anti-Gay Protestors Tried to Destroy a San Diego Library Pride Display
War on Queer Books
Here’s What Happened When Anti-Gay Protestors Tried to Destroy a San Diego Library Pride Display
BY Johnny Levanier
Basketball, Theater, & Queerness Converge for Renita Lewis in Off-Broadway’s ‘Flex’
slam dunk
Basketball, Theater, & Queerness Converge for Renita Lewis in Off-Broadway’s ‘Flex’
BY Matthew Wexler
Jaime Lee Curtis Says Supporting Trans Kids is Just What Good Parents Do
Proud Parent
Jaime Lee Curtis Says Supporting Trans Kids is Just What Good Parents Do
BY Johnny Levanier
Costa Coffee Doesn’t Care if TERFs are Offended by Their Top Surgery Mural
TERFs Back Off
Costa Coffee Doesn’t Care if TERFs are Offended by Their Top Surgery Mural
BY Johnny Levanier
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX