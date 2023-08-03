‘Dicks: The Musical’ Brings Megan Thee Stallion and Bowen Yang Center Stage in Campy A24 Comedy

A24 is pushing the boundaries of film once again with their first musical and it’s a campy, crass affair.

On Thursday, the illustrious, indie studio released the trailer for Dicks: The Musical and it’s as outrageous as the title. Starring gay comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, the duo play Trevor and Craig respectively, two self-obsessed men who are the epitome of toxic masculinity. After putting their broken heart necklaces together, they discover that they’re actually identical twins and plot to bring the reunited their divorced parents, a Gatsby-esque Nathan Lane and an Effie Trinket-inspired Megan Mullally. Now, imagine this story transpiring through song and dance and you have what’s shaping up to be a hilariously campy time.

Directed by comedy icon Larry Charles and written by Sharp and Jackson, Dicks: The Musical also features Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, making her film debut as the twins’ boss, and Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang as God. So, for review, you have two gay comedians playing toxically masculine jerks, Megan rapping about her business empire, and Yang as a platinum blonde deity. This is not what we had on our 2023 bingo card, but we will happily accept it.

With a star-studded ensemble, the film was adapted from Jackson and Sharp’s two-man stage show, F***ing Identical Twins at Manhattan’s Upright Citizens Brigade. Almost a decade later their subversive spin on The Parent Trap will hit theaters next month.

A24 continues to shock and awe with their content. Remember, this is the same studio that brought you the heartbreaking The Inspection, the multiversal Everything Everywhere All at Once, the pensive Moonlight, and teenage fever dream Euphoria. These are some heavy-hitting dramas with queer narratives, but now, with the help of The Greatest Showman producers, A24 is venturing into uncharted musical territory. The film will make its world debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, but for the rest of us moviegoers, Dicks: The Musical premieres in theaters on September 29, 2023.

Check out the trailer below.