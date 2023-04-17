Director Jon M. Chu Shares First Look Photos of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in ‘Wicked’

The film adaptation of Wicked is still far away, but the film’s director Jon M. Chu dropped some photos to tide us over in the meantime.

You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? Here is your very FIRST LOOK of #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz. 🌪️🫧🧹@WickedMovie @UniversalPics pic.twitter.com/pKdTTmi6kD — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) April 16, 2023

On Sunday, Chu posted photos on Twitter of the film’s main characters Elphaba and Glinda, played by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande with the caption, “You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? Here is your very FIRST LOOK of #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz.”

The two photos he posted show both characters off in the distance, leaving only some of their appearance visible. Grande’s Glinda is seen climbing a dark staircase where the only thing illuminating it is her pink ball gown and her blonde ponytail, which is sure to make “Arianators” content. Whereas Erivo’s Elphaba has her back to us in the witch’s black attire as she rides what appears to be a broom in an ornate attic with windows that open up to dark, green (possibly Western) sky.

These photos are just a tease of what’s to come, something Chu reiterated, but the Wicked film seems to be shaping up nicely. Wicked has been in development for some time now and while still in production, the only images we’ve received until now, have been of Erivo and Grande’s friendship outside of filming. So, think of these new Wicked photos as an appetizer until we get a better look at both Erivo and Grande in character.

Based on the longstanding Broadway play that’s based on the 1995 novel of the same name, Wicked tells the story of how a green-skinned woman named Elphaba becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. Alongside Erivo and Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang, Keala Settle, and recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh will appear in this film. Hopefully, we’ll get a better look at all of these stars in Chu’s upcoming film.

Wicked premieres in theaters on November 27, 2024.