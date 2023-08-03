Who Is Emma Corrin Playing in ‘Deadpool 3’?

Actor Emma Corrin is trading in Princess Diana’s tiara for a Marvel villain’s costume.

On Wednesday, in an interview with Empire, Corrin dished about their latest foray into the Marvel world via the upcoming film Deadpool 3. While the interview took place prior to SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, The Crown actor was able to express their excitement around their MCU debut. And instead of going down the superhero path, Corrin will appear as a villain because we need queer villains just as much as we need queer heroes.

“I feel really excited to play a villain,” said Corrin. “I haven’t done that, and it’s an itch I want to scratch.”

The nonbinary actor was casted in the film after Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy saw them in the stage production of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando in 2022. But here’s the thing, Marvel is consistently tight-lipped about their projects. So Corrin was in the dark about the inner workings of the film.

“I’d heard about the project but, classic Marvel, they couldn’t tell me anything about it. Absolutely nothing. Zilch,” said Corrin. “So I met him being like, ‘I don’t know what this is about.’”

And it seems that Corrin will venture further into uncharted territory, as they only have two Marvel films under their belt. But the ones they’ve seen indicate that they have, shall we say, good taste.

“Hands up, I’m not a Marvel person. I’ve watched Spider-Man and Black Panther,” said Corrin. “I was like, ‘Look, you’re gonna have to debrief me into this.’ It’s such an intricate world. There’s so much to it, it’s an absolute mind-f***. All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person’s dead… it’s amazing.”

Who Corrin is expected to play is top secret, but it doesn’t stop us from speculating. So, there’s three individuals in particular.