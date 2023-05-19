Coming Soon

Gabrielle Union and Jennifer Coolidge to Star in a New Crime Comedy

By

LGBTQ+ icons Jennifer Coolidge and Gabrielle Union are teaming up for a new crime comedy film. Titled Riff Raff, the cast alone gives this comedy potential to join the ranks of Sister Act and Miss Congeniality.

As the film is still in its early stages (with the announcement having just come from Deadline), the plot is still largely under wraps. According to the brief synopsis, Riff Raff is about “a former criminal’s ordinary life which is thrown upside down when his old family shows up for a long-awaited reckoning.”

What we do have information on is the star-studded cast. In addition to Union and Coolidge, Succession’s Brian Cox and Hollywood legend Dustin Hoffman are also starring. Dito Montiel (A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints) will direct and John Pollono is writing the script.

“We are thrilled to partner with the producers and Dito on this project,” said Signature Films’ producer Marc Goldberg in a statement. “We’ve loved it ever since we’ve read it. It embodies the type of crime comedies we grew up with – witty and entertaining. Not to mention the perfect cast that will bring these colorful characters to life.” 

RELATED

Keke Palmer Speaks Out Against Misogyny in the Music Industry

Long before her encounter with the murderous gays on The White Lotus and her gay porn shout-out, Jennifer Coolidge has always been a gay icon. She’s known for her roles in Legally Blonde and A Cinderella Story, and more recently, she honored her LGBTQ+ fans at the GLAAD awards.

Gabrielle Union raised our spirits in the cheerleading comedy Bring It On—among other teen classics—and her advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community has only grown over time. In addition to starring in recent gay film The Inspection, she has been a vocal supporter of her trans daughter Zaya Wade. During her speech at the BET Awards, she shared “hard truths” with the audience about the need to support LGBTQ+ rights.

Whatever this film turns out to be, if it gets these two icons together on screen, we’ll be watching.

Tags: A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, Brian Cox, Dito Montiel, Dustin Hoffman, gabrielle union, I'll Have another, Jennifer Coolidge, John Pollono, Riff Raff, Succession, Zaya Wade
Read More in Film
This Overlooked Film Dives Into Shakespeare’s Queerness
Out of the Celluloid Closet
This Overlooked Film Dives Into Shakespeare’s Queerness
BY Henry Giardina
‘Theater Camp’ Hilariously Brings the Theater Kid Experience to the Silver Screen
Thespian
‘Theater Camp’ Hilariously Brings the Theater Kid Experience to the Silver Screen
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Did This Thirsty Jay Hernandez Flick Turn You Bisexual, Too?
Out of the Celluloid Closet
Did This Thirsty Jay Hernandez Flick Turn You Bisexual, Too?
BY Henry Giardina
The Latest on INTO
A Disney Movie Just Proved That Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Law Works Just As Intended
Florida Isn't Okay
A Disney Movie Just Proved That Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Law Works Just As Intended
BY Faefyx Collington
New Angelica Ross, Chappell Roan, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape
Queer Music Mixtape
New Angelica Ross, Chappell Roan, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape
BY Charlie Grey
‘XO, Kitty’ Stars Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, and Sang Heon Lee Dish About Their New Coming-Of-Age Series
The INTO Interview
‘XO, Kitty’ Stars Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, and Sang Heon Lee Dish About Their New Coming-Of-Age Series
BY Joshua S. Mackey
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX