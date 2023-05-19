Gabrielle Union and Jennifer Coolidge to Star in a New Crime Comedy

LGBTQ+ icons Jennifer Coolidge and Gabrielle Union are teaming up for a new crime comedy film. Titled Riff Raff, the cast alone gives this comedy potential to join the ranks of Sister Act and Miss Congeniality.

As the film is still in its early stages (with the announcement having just come from Deadline), the plot is still largely under wraps. According to the brief synopsis, Riff Raff is about “a former criminal’s ordinary life which is thrown upside down when his old family shows up for a long-awaited reckoning.”

What we do have information on is the star-studded cast. In addition to Union and Coolidge, Succession’s Brian Cox and Hollywood legend Dustin Hoffman are also starring. Dito Montiel (A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints) will direct and John Pollono is writing the script.

This is a wild ass cast and I love it https://t.co/u677VQPOQ0 — PJ (@SYKOScoRch) May 16, 2023

this PARENT OFF https://t.co/Yq6cbYoDjA — SHALALA THE HOES (@flevancegeneral) May 16, 2023

“We are thrilled to partner with the producers and Dito on this project,” said Signature Films’ producer Marc Goldberg in a statement. “We’ve loved it ever since we’ve read it. It embodies the type of crime comedies we grew up with – witty and entertaining. Not to mention the perfect cast that will bring these colorful characters to life.”

Long before her encounter with the murderous gays on The White Lotus and her gay porn shout-out, Jennifer Coolidge has always been a gay icon. She’s known for her roles in Legally Blonde and A Cinderella Story, and more recently, she honored her LGBTQ+ fans at the GLAAD awards.

Gabrielle Union raised our spirits in the cheerleading comedy Bring It On—among other teen classics—and her advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community has only grown over time. In addition to starring in recent gay film The Inspection, she has been a vocal supporter of her trans daughter Zaya Wade. During her speech at the BET Awards, she shared “hard truths” with the audience about the need to support LGBTQ+ rights.

Whatever this film turns out to be, if it gets these two icons together on screen, we’ll be watching.