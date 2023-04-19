Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie Set to Produce and Star in Action Thriller ‘Maude v Maude’

Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry are two of the most talented and highest paid actresses out there. Interestingly enough, they’ve never worked together before, until now.

As reported by Deadline, these two box office baddies will produce and star in the action thriller Maude v Maude. The film is described as a “Bond vs. Bourne” film by insiders, two of the most popular action franchises created. With Berry and Jolie having plenty of action credits to their name, this film is expected to deliver a high-octane action energy and pure star power.

Berry was known for roles in rom coms, dramas, and action flicks throughout the ‘90s. Once she was cast as Storm in X-Men, she started flexing more of her action movie muscles. Along with the X-Men franchise, the Oscar winner has starred in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Bruised, and cult classic Catwoman. Not to mention, Berry will bring Big Bond Girl energy from her role as Jinx in the Bond film Die Another Day.

Like Berry, Jolie is a film genre chameleon as well. Making her start as a child actress alongside her estranged father, Jon Voight, in 1982’s Lookin’ to Get Out, upon adulthood, Jolie starred in numerous thrillers and dramas in the ‘90s. After her winning the Oscar for her role in Girl, Interrupted, she went on to star in action films, such as Gone in 60 Seconds, Salt, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider franchise, and, most recently, Eternals.

Needless to say the talent, expertise, and action film skills are present and accounted for between these two Hollywood heavyweights. Film studios thought the same thing, with a bidding war over the film taking place last week. Warner Bros. ultimately came out on top and purchased the film in an aggressive, winning bid.

Filmmaker Roseanne Liang is on board as director for the project. Liang is known for her work on Shadow in the Cloud, Unboxed, and is set to direct and produce Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Of course, Berry and Jolie in a film together can only be described as iconic and the internet is buzzing with excitement over these two acting icons opposite each other.

Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie going head-to-head in a 'Bond vs. Bourne' type action thriller… it's a mother-off, friends 😭 Cinema is back!!!! https://t.co/tq6ndg7RCJ pic.twitter.com/Rf2K2raFae — Mekishana Pierre (@mekishana) April 19, 2023

angelina jolie and halle berry in an action thriller together omg pic.twitter.com/XjFhYVWDSI — Bradley 🖤 (@bradleyberdecia) April 18, 2023

What gays see when we hear Halle Berry is going up against Angelina Jolie in a action movie. We about to eat good pic.twitter.com/dSTe5ZtXOJ — Steven T (@steventphoto) April 19, 2023

First the Michaela Coel/Anne Hathaway collab now we are gifted an Angelina Jolie/Halle Berry one?



pic.twitter.com/nf4OcjdW43 — (sarah) سارة (@sarsaraaaaah) April 18, 2023

angelina jolie and halle berry casted in a movie togetherpic.twitter.com/77DZb9iMMu — robin🚇SAW SCREAM VI (@cineslashers) April 19, 2023

I will be sat for that Halle Berry/Angelina Jolie action flick pic.twitter.com/ZBEQAZqpZN — imani. (@imanileigh) April 19, 2023

Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry bringing mothering back to cinema pic.twitter.com/S2ht6MBOe3 — Siya (@NexusLevy) April 19, 2023

While filming information and release dates haven’t been revealed, the demand for Maude v Maude is already there.