Twinning

Rachel Sennott Fans Think She’s Coded as This Singer

By

Rachel Sennott has been giving us everything we need in every role she plays and apparently she’s giving Charli XCX vibes as well.

We’ve all seen someone and thought that they were coded as someone else, like how Ariana Grande is Mariah Carey-coded or how Jenna Ortega is Aubrey Plaza-coded. Well, the internet thinks they’ve discovered who this bisexual actress reminds them of. 

On Sunday, the X (formerly Twitter) handle @tundeolaniran shared a TikTok fan cam of Sennott with the caption, “she’s kinda the charli xcx of movies if you think about it.”

Let that sink in. 

Both of these talented ladies give off carefree, aloof party girl vibes in their respective performances. Whether that’s Charli channeling that in her music videos for “Speed Drive,” “Hot In It,” or “Used to Know Me” or Sennott doing the same thing in films like Shiva Baby or Bodies Bodies Bodies, of which Charli created the ending credit song for called “Hot Girl”. Not to mention, Charli co-produced the score for the Emma Seligman-directed Bottoms, of which Sennott stars in. 

So, their energies are destined to be intertwined. I mean, fans can see it in Sennott’s early social media comedy work. 

Also, the two interviewed each other via text for Interview Magazine last year to promote Bodies Bodies Bodies and the vibes they give off are on the same wavelength. I mean these kindred spirits discussed Pete Davidson’s BDE, buying Guy Ritchie-esque briefcases, and Sennott’s post about needing to meet the “Boom Clap” singer. After that exchange, I think it’s safe to say that these two are open book besties. 

RELATED

Charli XCX to Make Acting Debut in Faces of Death Remake

Well, on Thursday, Charli got a hold of @tundeolaniran’s post and she had some thoughts of her own about Sennott’s coding, stating that she was “obsessed with this theory.”

We love a Charli approved theory and fans are obsessed.

Their energies are cosmically linked and we love it.   

Tags: Bodies Bodies Bodies Bottoms Rachel Sennott Shiva Baby
Read More in Film
We’re In A Queer Content Renaissance. How Do We Keep It Going?
We're Here, We're Queer
We’re In A Queer Content Renaissance. How Do We Keep It Going?
BY Jude Cramer
‘Cassandro’ Trailer Shows Gael García Bernal Make Out With Bad Bunny and Raúl Castillo
Wrestle Me
‘Cassandro’ Trailer Shows Gael García Bernal Make Out With Bad Bunny and Raúl Castillo
BY Joshua S. Mackey
The People Demand the 3-Hour Cut of <i>Red, White & Royal Blue</i>
The Extra Girthy Version
The People Demand the 3-Hour Cut of Red, White & Royal Blue
BY Johnny Levanier
Uma Thurman’s Character In ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Completes Her Family’s Gay Legacy
Madam President
Uma Thurman’s Character In ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Completes Her Family’s Gay Legacy
BY Jude Cramer
How Matthew López Brought ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ to the Silver Screen
The INTO Interview
How Matthew López Brought ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ to the Silver Screen
BY Joshua S. Mackey
‘Rotting in the Sun’ Trailer Is Filled With Chaos, Comedy, and Naked Men
Pure Chaos
‘Rotting in the Sun’ Trailer Is Filled With Chaos, Comedy, and Naked Men
BY Joshua S. Mackey
The Latest on INTO
Reneé Rapp on the Broadway co-stars that affected her eating disorder
Healing
Reneé Rapp on the Broadway co-stars that affected her eating disorder
BY Johnny Levanier
Trump’s Mugshot Has the Girls Screaming
Another Day in Hell
Trump’s Mugshot Has the Girls Screaming
BY Henry Giardina
‘Riverdale’ Producer Says This Queer Sex Scene Was ‘Too Hot For TV’
Cowards
‘Riverdale’ Producer Says This Queer Sex Scene Was ‘Too Hot For TV’
BY Jude Cramer
Nicki Minaj Calls the Barbz to the ‘Call of Duty’ Battlefield
Barbie Battles
Nicki Minaj Calls the Barbz to the ‘Call of Duty’ Battlefield
BY Carson Mlnarik
Just How Long Have the Lead Singers from Snail Mail and MOMMA Been Dating?
INTO Investigates
Just How Long Have the Lead Singers from Snail Mail and MOMMA Been Dating?
BY Becca Barglowski
Queer Muslim Couple’s Joyous Wedding Photos Go Viral
stunning
Queer Muslim Couple’s Joyous Wedding Photos Go Viral
BY David Hudson
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX