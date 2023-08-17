The People Demand the 3-Hour Cut of Red, White & Royal Blue

Red, White and Royal Blue is currently Amazon Prime’s number one movie worldwide—which is all the more impressive when you consider how much of the original novel’s content had to be condensed for the screen. So much, it turns out, that the first version of the film ran around 3 hours long. In light of this news, fans are banding together to demand the full director’s cut.

The final released version of the Red, White and Royal Blue clocks in at a little over 2 hours. In an interview with US Magazine, director and co-writer Matthew López said, “I have a very, very different job than Casey McQuiston did as the author of the novel. … You have the limitations of budget, time, space when you’re making a movie, and time being the most pressing one.

“What I’ve been saying to people is like, ‘Well, take the number of hours the audiobook lasts and subtract it by two, and that’s what was left out of the movie.’”

López explained that the movie had to laser-focus on the main couple, Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez), son of the US President, and Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), an English prince. And so, a three-hour movie became two.

Finding out there is 3 HOUR version of RWRB the movie out there.I feel that robbed doesn’t begin to describe it 😑 #RWARB #RWRBMovie #RedWhiteAndRoyalBlue — Sheldon🫠 (@SheldonJones112) August 16, 2023

im genuinely going to need that 3 hour rwrb version and i will not rest till i have it @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/xHSfD6iuX6 — lindsey (@securedjb) August 15, 2023

Now can you please release the director’s cut since you left out a lot of (cute, important, meaningful) scenes? pic.twitter.com/0u1twNWcGO — alessia hs spoilers/rwrb spoilers (@wilmonsintheair) August 11, 2023

its been 4 days and the 3 hour version of RWRB still hasn't been released, MY PATIENCE IS THINNING — maddy 👽 (@cobaItcore) August 14, 2023

“RWRB was 3 hours long before cuts” WHERE IS IT THEN BECAUSE I WILL WATCH I SIT THROUGH 3 HOUR MARVEL MOVIES I CAN THOROUGHLY ENJOY THREE HOURS OF FIRSTPRINCE — Sergio Hernandez (@dictator_energy) August 12, 2023

“I watched the movie for the first time at the three-hour version of the movie that I first was given by my editor — and everything that wasn’t Alex and Henry had to go,” López recalled. “I [felt], like, you’re taking me away from what I care most about, which is Alex and Henry in the movie. So my job as the filmmaker is to deliver Alex and Henry safely on to the end of the film. There’s about less than 20 seconds of the movie in which either one of them doesn’t appear.”

You can appreciate López’s position, that he needed a reasonable runtime and a concise, coherent plot for his directorial debut. But the fans have needs too, simple needs: an extra hour of hot dudes smooching.

Shortly after the interview was published, fans launched a change.org petition demanding the three-hour version of the film to be made available. As of this writing, the petition has nearly reached its goal of 7,500 signatures.

In an interview with INTO, López commented on why the story is so appealing. “Is it a fairy tale? Probably,” he said. “But why do we tell, read, and consume fairy tales? Because it’s our fondest hopes and wishes. Is it a fairy tale that one young, biracial, bisexual, Mexican-American millennial can turn Texas blue? Yeah, probably. But who wouldn’t want to spend 2 hours watching that story?”

Fair point. And if we want to spend 2 hours in that story, why not 3?