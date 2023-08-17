The Extra Girthy Version

The People Demand the 3-Hour Cut of Red, White & Royal Blue

By

Red, White and Royal Blue is currently Amazon Prime’s number one movie worldwide—which is all the more impressive when you consider how much of the original novel’s content had to be condensed for the screen. So much, it turns out, that the first version of the film ran around 3 hours long. In light of this news, fans are banding together to demand the full director’s cut.

The final released version of the Red, White and Royal Blue clocks in at a little over 2 hours. In an interview with US Magazine, director and co-writer Matthew López said, “I have a very, very different job than Casey McQuiston did as the author of the novel. … You have the limitations of budget, time, space when you’re making a movie, and time being the most pressing one.

“What I’ve been saying to people is like, ‘Well, take the number of hours the audiobook lasts and subtract it by two, and that’s what was left out of the movie.’”

López explained that the movie had to laser-focus on the main couple, Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez), son of the US President, and Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), an English prince. And so, a three-hour movie became two.

“I watched the movie for the first time at the three-hour version of the movie that I first was given by my editor — and everything that wasn’t Alex and Henry had to go,” López recalled. “I [felt], like, you’re taking me away from what I care most about, which is Alex and Henry in the movie. So my job as the filmmaker is to deliver Alex and Henry safely on to the end of the film. There’s about less than 20 seconds of the movie in which either one of them doesn’t appear.”

You can appreciate López’s position, that he needed a reasonable runtime and a concise, coherent plot for his directorial debut. But the fans have needs too, simple needs: an extra hour of hot dudes smooching.

RELATED

Uma Thurman’s Character In ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Completes Her Family’s Gay Legacy

Shortly after the interview was published, fans launched a change.org petition demanding the three-hour version of the film to be made available. As of this writing, the petition has nearly reached its goal of 7,500 signatures.

In an interview with INTO, López commented on why the story is so appealing. “Is it a fairy tale? Probably,” he said. “But why do we tell, read, and consume fairy tales? Because it’s our fondest hopes and wishes. Is it a fairy tale that one young, biracial, bisexual, Mexican-American millennial can turn Texas blue? Yeah, probably. But who wouldn’t want to spend 2 hours watching that story?”

Fair point. And if we want to spend 2 hours in that story, why not 3?

Tags: Casey McQuiston Nicholas Galitzine Taylor Zakhar Perez
Read More in Film
Uma Thurman’s Character In ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Completes Her Family’s Gay Legacy
Madam President
Uma Thurman’s Character In ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Completes Her Family’s Gay Legacy
BY Jude Cramer
How Matthew López Brought ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ to the Silver Screen
The INTO Interview
How Matthew López Brought ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ to the Silver Screen
BY Joshua S. Mackey
‘Rotting in the Sun’ Trailer Is Filled With Chaos, Comedy, and Naked Men
Pure Chaos
‘Rotting in the Sun’ Trailer Is Filled With Chaos, Comedy, and Naked Men
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Chasing <i>Chasing Chasing Amy</i>
The INTO Interview
Chasing Chasing Chasing Amy
BY Juan Barquin
‘Talk to Me’ Actor Zoe Terakes Speaks Out Against Kuwait’s Transphobic Film Ban
Terrifying
‘Talk to Me’ Actor Zoe Terakes Speaks Out Against Kuwait’s Transphobic Film Ban
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Cheryl Dunye on the Black Queer Legacy of <i>The Watermelon Woman</i>
The INTO Interview
Cheryl Dunye on the Black Queer Legacy of The Watermelon Woman
BY Becca Barglowski
The Latest on INTO
All About the Nonbinary Pride Flag
101
All About the Nonbinary Pride Flag
BY Eloisa De Farias
Kit Connor Reveals He Would Be “A Different Person” Without “Heartstopper”
Growth
Kit Connor Reveals He Would Be “A Different Person” Without “Heartstopper”
BY Carson Mlnarik
Troye Sivan Seemingly Snubbed This Gay Icon During a Lie Detector Test
Exposed
Troye Sivan Seemingly Snubbed This Gay Icon During a Lie Detector Test
BY Jude Cramer
Viktor T. Kerney and William O. Tyler on the Black Queer Comics Anthology <i>We Belong</i>
You Must Read This
Viktor T. Kerney and William O. Tyler on the Black Queer Comics Anthology We Belong
BY Latonya Pennington
Ron DeSantis is Asked How He’d React if One of His Kids Came Out
daddy dearest
Ron DeSantis is Asked How He’d React if One of His Kids Came Out
BY David Hudson
Republican Party Chairman Calls Parents Fleeing Florida “Perverted”
Fleeing Florida
Republican Party Chairman Calls Parents Fleeing Florida “Perverted”
BY Johnny Levanier
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX