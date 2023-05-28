The Poster for Gay Romcom “Red, White & Royal Blue” is Here

Ahead of its August release date, the upcoming gay romcom Red, White & Royal Blue has unveiled its official poster. And from the looks of things, we’re about to discover what that US/UK Special Relationship really means.

A previous version of the poster showed a close-up of two legs intertwined, with one dress sock bearing the American flag and the other the British flag. Now the full poster has zoomed out to show male leads Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez on a couch together, looking awfully close to a make-out sesh. “Love who you want,” reads the tagline. “It’s good foreign policy.”

Despite the poster’s sultry gazes, foreign relations get off to a much more volatile start. Red, White & Royal Blue (which is based on Casey McQuiston’s best-selling novel of the same name) follows Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), First Son of the US President. His rival across the pond is the equally handsome and charismatic English Prince Henry (Galitzine).

While the two are frequently bickering and each trying to one-up the other in private, they must also be careful to present a friendly relationship in front of the press. Soon, those public personas bleed into reality as the two develop an enemies-to-lovers romance. The two must then hide their relationship in order to avoid political consequences for their families.

The poster isn’t the only thing hinting at the steamy nature of Red, White & Royal Blue. Earlier this month, the MPAA gave the film an R rating for “language, some sexual content, and partial nudity.” Now, we’ll just need a peak at that first trailer to see exactly what that R rating means.

The poster is giving cheap Hallmark, but the rating in the corner says otherwise! https://t.co/IDmACpBubc pic.twitter.com/00IYHhL5vN — Nicole Massabrook (@NKMass) May 24, 2023

Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance) is making his directorial debut with this film, in addition to revising the initial script by Ted Malawer. The ensemble cast also includes Uma Thurman, Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber, Aneesh Sheth and Polo Morín.

Red, White & Royal Blue will premiere on Prime Video August 11. The new edition of the book featuring the movie tie-in cover will be out July 4.