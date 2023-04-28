Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, and Uma Thurman Star in Queer Rom Com ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’

The novel Red, White & Royal Blue was a hit with readers when it first debuted. Now, its upcoming film adaptation plans to be the royal affair of the summer.

Red, White, & Royal Blue is a saccharine romantic comedy centered on Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). The two have plenty in common, from good looks, charm, and immense popularity. Not to mention, they have a mutual disdain for each other.

Their hidden, but long running feud comes to a head when an altercation at a royal event goes awry, causing their families and handlers to force the two into a staged truce. The two must pretend to be friends for a PR stunt, but while doing so, something sparks between them, leading to a connection they never expected.

Along with Zakhar Perez, Galitzine, and Thurman, Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano star in this queer romantic comedy.

The upcoming film is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times best-selling nonbinary author Casey McQuiston. Aside from being a New York Times best seller, McQuiston’s book was lauded for its character development and dialogue. Red, White & Royal Blue was awarded an Alex Award and a Goodreads Choice Awards for Best Romance and Best Debut.

The film adaptation marks the screenwriting and directing debut of gay playwright Matthew López. He received critical acclaim and numerous for his play The Inheritance, including a Tony Award and an Olivier Award. Additionally, the film is produced by López, McQuiston, and super producer Greg Berlanti, known for Riverdale, The Arrowverse, and Love, Simon.

Red, White & Royal Blue joins the ranks of Young Royals and Heartstopper with the focus on queer love of royal proportions, when it premieres on August 11 on Prime Video.