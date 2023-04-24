Netflix Announces ‘Heartstopper’ Season Two Release Date

We are heading back to the halls of Truham Grammar School for Boys this summer when season two of Heartstopper returns. Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) come back for season two of one of Netflix’s biggest hits on August 3.

The queer coming-of-age tv series based on the script and graphic novel by author Alice Oseman follows teens Charlie and Nick on their journey of queer self-discovery, their growing relationship, and the friends within their orbit. Season two will bring the boys back in front of the camera, with the upcoming season based on volume 3 of the graphic novel series.

“Season 2 is based on Volume 3,” said Oseman for Tudum. “So we had a good foundation. But there’s not enough in the book to take a whole season of TV, so there had to be a lot of creation of new stuff.”

Season two plans to be jam packed. Charlie and Nick will navigate their new relationship, Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) will face unforeseen challenges, while Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) try to see if they can be more than just friends. Pair this with exams, a planning a prom, and a school trip to Paris, the crew will have plenty to balance in life, love, and friendship.

Alongside the crew, Ben (Sebastian Croft), Isaac (Tobie Donovan), Imogen (Rhea Norwood), Harry (Cormac Hyde-Corrin), and Tori (Jenny Walser) all return for the second season. Additionally, Mr. Ajayi (Fisayo Akinade), Coach Singh (Chetna Pandya), Mr. Lange (Alan Turkington), and Nick’s mom, Sarah (Olivia Colman) return as adults shepherding these young teens of Heartstopper.

Netflix also dropped a behind-the-scenes video to give Heartstopper fans an inside look at filming for season two.

In the video, Connor confirms that Oseman “has got some amazing scripts for us”, assuring fans that the writing for season two will be top tier. While Locke announces that his character, Charlie, “goes on more of a journey this season” and that his story is “a bit more mature” this season.

Heartstopper’s graphic novel, which has sold over 8 million copies, was turned into a series in 2021. In 2022, the TV adaptation debuted with a Rotten Tomatoes critic rating of 100%, becoming a saccharine treat when compared to coming-of-age shows like Euphoria, Generation, Sex Education, and It’s a Sin. With a graphic novel cult following and plenty of love for the TV adaptation, Hearstopper became one of the streaming giant’s top shows for 2022.

Now, the bingeworthy series will be back in time for the summer with season two and season three is around the corner as well. Heartstopper season two premieres on Netflix on August 3.