5 Times Ariana Grande Proved She Was a Gay Icon

Pop star Ariana Grande is celebrating her birthday today, which means it’s time to celebrate a gay icon.

Today, the voice behind some of your favorite bops turns 30 years old. That’s right, the “Break Free” singer is celebrating a milestone birthday, which just so happens to be the day same-sex marriage was legalized in the U.S., and there’s plenty to be excited about. The powerhouse vocalist is known for her pop music portfolio, a whistle register that’s reminiscent of songbird Mariah Carey, a sky high ponytail, and for being a gay icon.

It’s no secret that Ariana is beloved by the LGBTQ+ community. Anyone who has ventured into a gay bar has seen many a queer person belting out “Into You”, “Side to Side”, or “7 Rings”. Not to mention, Ariana has been incredibly vocal about her support of LGBTQ+ rights, and her allegiance to the queer community started with her love of her gay social media star, actor, and singer, her brother Frankie Grande.

When Ariana effortlessly imitates fellow gay icon Jennifer Coolidge in interviews or perform songs from any member of the acclaimed vocal trinity (Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Celine Dion), it’s hard not to associate Ariana with queer discourse. So let’s go down memory lane (or “Honeymoon Avenue” for all of the “Arianators”) to check out some of the many times Ariana reaffirmed her gay icon status.