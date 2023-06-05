5 Times Queer Artists Made Songs for Video Games

Recording artists have lended their musical talents to different media for decades. Your favorite artist could have had their song blasted in a commercial or as part of the score to a box-office smash movie soundtrack. But popular musicians also dabble in the world of video games that aren’t exclusively Just Dance or Guitar Hero — and a few of them are queer.



Video games became a popular form of entertainment in the ‘70s and as video games developed, so did the music used to accompany them. Originally, music in video games was used sparingly, as the technology to channel complex sounds from consoles was pretty primitive. Now, video games come with their own scores and original soundtracks.

Artists like Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Florence and the Machine, and Imagine Dragons have all contributed songs or their likeness to different video games. But when it comes to the battle of the video games bops, queer artists have made a huge contribution, as well.