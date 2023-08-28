Turn up the lights

Bad Bunny’s Nude Selfie Has Everyone Turning Up Their Phone’s Brightness

By

Bad Bunny is one of the hottest rappers in reggaetón out there and he’s not afraid to show you why. 

It’s pretty common for folks to do a photo dump from vacays long ago or simply show you were up to over the weekend. And Bad Bunny is just like the rest of us, posting his photos accordingly. Bad Bunny, who’s name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has been living his best life and shared a lot with his fans this weekend, and we do mean a lot. 

When he’s not busy topping charts, winning awards, and starring in upcoming films, like Cassandro, he’s taking some well deserved rest and relaxation. While his Instagram now only boasts a clip from his music video for “Where She Goes” and a Summer photo dump, El Conejo Malo took to Instagram stories to keep the world updated on his latest adventures. And let’s just say, Benito knows how to keep our attention.

RELATED

‘Cassandro’ Trailer Shows Gael García Bernal Make Out With Bad Bunny and Raúl Castillo

So, he went down memory lane, sharing a fun glow up pic

Photo credit: Bad Bunny via Instagram

Then made us wish we were in on his conversation between him and the Internet’s “cool, slutty, daddy” Pedro Pascal.

Photo credit: Bad Bunny via Instagram

He even shared a pic with 818 Tequila, the brand owned by alleged boo, Kendall Jenner, along with a video of him talking to a woman who sounds a lot like the reality star and model. 

Photo credit: Bad Bunny via Instagram

Then he shared a cute “GRWM” moment, showing fans how a behind-the-scenes Bad Bunny glam moment.

Photo credit: Bad Bunny via Instagram

But we all know, Bad Bunny can serve a look. I mean, look at the material

Photo credit: Bad Bunny via Instagram
Photo credit: Bad Bunny via Instagram
Photo credit: Bad Bunny via Instagram

We love a Bad Bunny fit, but we also love his birthday suit too and the 29-year-old made the internet feral with this latest outdoor selfie. 

The photo is a bit scandalous and conveniently dim, so you can look at a more well-lit, NSFW version here

Needless to say, anyone catching up on their social media over the weekend (and this morning) was in for a treat. 

Bad Bunny is living his best life and he isn’t afraid to show it to the world.

Photo credit: Bad Bunny via Instagram

His out of office message will stay on and our Instagram alerts will too. 

Tags: Bad Bunny Cassandro nude Pedro Pascal
Read More in Music
New Victoria Monét, Omar Apollo, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape
Queer Music Mixtape
New Victoria Monét, Omar Apollo, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape
BY Charlie Grey
Just How Long Have the Lead Singers from Snail Mail and MOMMA Been Dating?
INTO Investigates
Just How Long Have the Lead Singers from Snail Mail and MOMMA Been Dating?
BY Becca Barglowski
Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, and Justin Timberlake are Releasing a New Single and the Internet is Ready
We're Back
Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, and Justin Timberlake are Releasing a New Single and the Internet is Ready
BY Henry Giardina
Victoria Monét Thanks Motherhood for Her New Voice in R&B
I'm A Motha
Victoria Monét Thanks Motherhood for Her New Voice in R&B
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Why Dua Lipa Is the Ally We Need
Ally
Why Dua Lipa Is the Ally We Need
BY Joshua S. Mackey
The Creators of a Mobile Drag Stage Want To Increase Visibility Among Performers
The INTO Interview
The Creators of a Mobile Drag Stage Want To Increase Visibility Among Performers
BY Alex Gonzalez
The Latest on INTO
Watch Colman Domingo Transform Into Gay Civil Rights Activist Bayard Rustin in New Biopic
Queering Film
Watch Colman Domingo Transform Into Gay Civil Rights Activist Bayard Rustin in New Biopic
BY Joshua S. Mackey
The ‘Riverdale’ Finale’s Controversial Twist Isn’t Good Enough For This Polyamory Group
Do Better
The ‘Riverdale’ Finale’s Controversial Twist Isn’t Good Enough For This Polyamory Group
BY Jude Cramer
Introducing ‘INTO the Margins’: A Column on Queer Creatives Shaking Up the Entertainment Industry
INTO The Margins
Introducing ‘INTO the Margins’: A Column on Queer Creatives Shaking Up the Entertainment Industry
BY Jonathan P. Higgins Ed.D.
Out Wrestler Anthony Bowens Wins a World Championship Title in Front of 80,000 Fans
congratulations
Out Wrestler Anthony Bowens Wins a World Championship Title in Front of 80,000 Fans
BY David Hudson
Germany’s new self-identification law is huge progress but advocates have noticed some issues
One Step Forward
Germany’s new self-identification law is huge progress but advocates have noticed some issues
BY Johnny Levanier
<i>A League of Their Own</i> creators send a powerful message to Amazon over cancellation
Bring It Back
A League of Their Own creators send a powerful message to Amazon over cancellation
BY Johnny Levanier
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX