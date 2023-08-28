Bad Bunny’s Nude Selfie Has Everyone Turning Up Their Phone’s Brightness

Bad Bunny is one of the hottest rappers in reggaetón out there and he’s not afraid to show you why.

It’s pretty common for folks to do a photo dump from vacays long ago or simply show you were up to over the weekend. And Bad Bunny is just like the rest of us, posting his photos accordingly. Bad Bunny, who’s name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has been living his best life and shared a lot with his fans this weekend, and we do mean a lot.

When he’s not busy topping charts, winning awards, and starring in upcoming films, like Cassandro, he’s taking some well deserved rest and relaxation. While his Instagram now only boasts a clip from his music video for “Where She Goes” and a Summer photo dump, El Conejo Malo took to Instagram stories to keep the world updated on his latest adventures. And let’s just say, Benito knows how to keep our attention.

So, he went down memory lane, sharing a fun glow up pic

Photo credit: Bad Bunny via Instagram

Then made us wish we were in on his conversation between him and the Internet’s “cool, slutty, daddy” Pedro Pascal.

Photo credit: Bad Bunny via Instagram

He even shared a pic with 818 Tequila, the brand owned by alleged boo, Kendall Jenner, along with a video of him talking to a woman who sounds a lot like the reality star and model.

Photo credit: Bad Bunny via Instagram

Then he shared a cute “GRWM” moment, showing fans how a behind-the-scenes Bad Bunny glam moment.

Photo credit: Bad Bunny via Instagram

But we all know, Bad Bunny can serve a look. I mean, look at the material

Photo credit: Bad Bunny via Instagram Photo credit: Bad Bunny via Instagram Photo credit: Bad Bunny via Instagram

We love a Bad Bunny fit, but we also love his birthday suit too and the 29-year-old made the internet feral with this latest outdoor selfie.

Bad Bunny in newly shared photo. https://t.co/vpySEbefg5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 27, 2023

The photo is a bit scandalous and conveniently dim, so you can look at a more well-lit, NSFW version here.

Needless to say, anyone catching up on their social media over the weekend (and this morning) was in for a treat.

I’m starting to understand the hype https://t.co/9LgnUa18rb — kaya™ (@kayamxcf) August 27, 2023

You’ve been a ver very bad bad bunny 😏 https://t.co/cI9OGq8xka — Cup of Walter 🥰 (@endiwalter) August 27, 2023

no lube, no protection, all night all day, from the kitchen floor to toilet seat, from dining table to church, while i gasp for air and scream the lord’s prayer, he can top me https://t.co/XD28ilpzmK — Jaco🐝 (@M0NEINC) August 27, 2023

he’s such a slutty little man…i need him https://t.co/csWDMXO5jt — isaac 🍀 (@isaacborr_) August 27, 2023

Want this man in every way imaginable want him until a hazmat team has to come into the room to separate us from the vice grip I will have him in https://t.co/NxZiGKCOVl — Hayedrien | Best Good Boy | 🐶 (@Hayedrien) August 28, 2023

kendall doesn’t know what to do with all that…UNHAND HIM https://t.co/rH3a9ReT07 — Yianni (@saggybabby) August 27, 2023

the way i ran to instagram immediately https://t.co/J2TUNRO0Nb — byyn🍒 (@kurbkobain) August 28, 2023

Screaming. Crying. Sliding down the wall, cigarette in my hand https://t.co/gU94pSCDyr — Em (@catholiccosplay) August 27, 2023

Bad Bunny is living his best life and he isn’t afraid to show it to the world.

Photo credit: Bad Bunny via Instagram

His out of office message will stay on and our Instagram alerts will too.