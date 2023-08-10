SMH

Grimes Questioned Elon Musk’s Obsession With Trans People and His Answer Is Shocking

By

Grimes asked Elon Musk exactly what we’ve all been thinking about and his response is eyebrow raising. 

In a recent interview with Wired, the ever eclectic artist Grimes gave her two cents on living forever, dying on Mars, and ex-partner Elon Musk’s obsession with transgender people. The tech mogul continues to stay in the news from his former relationship with the Canadian-born singer, to business practices with tech company X (RIP Twitter), to his absurd commentary on the social media site, he continues to make headlines. 

His thoughts on the lives of trans people are no different. In 2020, he mocked pronouns on Twitter with a tweet that read, “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.” Then last year, Musk tweeted about his unfounded theory that 4-year-old children were receiving HRT and during this year’s Pride month he promoted a transphobic video called What Is a Woman on his personal Twitter account, followed by a series of transphobic tweets. 

And that only covers a fraction of the transphobic things said by the man who thinks “cis” is a slur. Not to mention, his actions prompted his trans child to cut ties with him. So, Grimes told Wired that she wanted to explore why he is so pressed by trans people simply existing. 

RELATED

Why Did Elon Musk Tweet That ‘Cis’ Is a Slur?

“I was like, ‘I want to dissect why you’re so stressed about this,'” she told the magazine. “Getting to the heart of what Elon says helps me get to the heart of what other people’s issues are, because it’s this über guy situation.”

Well, the response to the question was pretty alarming. Apparently, Musk’s beef with trans people is from how “every way that you transition can cause fertility issues”. 

It seems that Musk’s obsession with trans people stems from his concerns with their ability to reproduce. Well, trans people have and will continue to create families from a variety of ways, including conceiving children through sex. Of course there are discriminatory health care practices that the trans community continues to endure, but transmasculine people are giving birth to healthy children and new research shows that transitioning for transfeminine people does not prevent them conceiving children.

So, it’s an interesting deduction from Musk, but it seems that his obsession isn’t just with trans people, but also with fertility. Musk reportedly has fathered 10 children, two of which he shares with Grimes. But his beef with trans people may also stem from jealousy, being that he upped his transphobic comments after news of Grimes dating trans activist and government whistleblower Chelsea Manning broke in 2022. 

But Grimes thinks it’s something else.

“I was like, OK, you don’t hate trans people, you hate woke culture. I get that it can be annoying, and you have concerns about the fertility thing,” Grimes said. “So let’s figure it out, because there’s a lot of fertility tech that could be innovated that would help trans people have kids, which would be great and would solve a lot of problems.”

Well, fertility tech is something that Musk dabbles in often. 5 of his children have been conceived via in-vitro fertilization. Grimes

However, Grimes may think that Musk doesn’t hate trans people, but his actions spread hate and harm towards trans people and encourages other transphobes to do the same. 

Still, Grimes thinks that Musk is “just on Twitter” and “unhappy with woke people” and to that we say, “Sure, Jan.”

Tags: Elon Musk Grimes Transgender
Read More in Music
Rapper Saucy Santana Is “Going to Put Gay Everywhere”
Queering Hip-Hop
Rapper Saucy Santana Is “Going to Put Gay Everywhere”
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Will.i.am. Sees His Femininity as His ‘Superpower’
Superpower
Will.i.am. Sees His Femininity as His ‘Superpower’
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Beyoncé Declares Washington, D.C. The Winner of Her ‘Renaissance’ Contest
Silence
Beyoncé Declares Washington, D.C. The Winner of Her ‘Renaissance’ Contest
BY Joshua S. Mackey
New Orla Gartland, Yungblud, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape
Queer Music Mixtape
New Orla Gartland, Yungblud, and More on This Week’s Queer Music Mixtape
BY Charlie Grey
Ice Spice’s ‘Rookie of the Year’ Title Divides Fans
The People's Princess
Ice Spice’s ‘Rookie of the Year’ Title Divides Fans
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Lizzo Fans Are in Disarray Over the Entertainer’s Sexual Harassment and Hostile Work Environment Accusations
Are all the rumors true?
Lizzo Fans Are in Disarray Over the Entertainer’s Sexual Harassment and Hostile Work Environment Accusations
BY Joshua S. Mackey
The Latest on INTO
Taylor Swift’s Latest Concert Had A Major Plot Twist — And It Wasn’t The Album Announcement
Gay For Tay
Taylor Swift’s Latest Concert Had A Major Plot Twist — And It Wasn’t The Album Announcement
BY Jude Cramer
Ron DeSantis Might Have Just Lost The Culture War (& The 2024 Election)
2024 Presidential Campaign
Ron DeSantis Might Have Just Lost The Culture War (& The 2024 Election)
BY Faefyx Collington
Viral Video Shows What Straight Men do to Avoid Being Seen as “Gay”
for real
Viral Video Shows What Straight Men do to Avoid Being Seen as “Gay”
BY David Hudson
‘Drag Race’ Queens Are Ranking Each Other On TikTok, And It’s As Shady As You’d Expect
Drag Her
‘Drag Race’ Queens Are Ranking Each Other On TikTok, And It’s As Shady As You’d Expect
BY Jude Cramer
How to Find Your First Apartment: A Queer Guide
Life Compass
How to Find Your First Apartment: A Queer Guide
BY Henry Giardina
‘Rotting in the Sun’ Trailer Is Filled With Chaos, Comedy, and Naked Men
Pure Chaos
‘Rotting in the Sun’ Trailer Is Filled With Chaos, Comedy, and Naked Men
BY Joshua S. Mackey
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX