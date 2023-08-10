Grimes Questioned Elon Musk’s Obsession With Trans People and His Answer Is Shocking

Grimes asked Elon Musk exactly what we’ve all been thinking about and his response is eyebrow raising.

In a recent interview with Wired, the ever eclectic artist Grimes gave her two cents on living forever, dying on Mars, and ex-partner Elon Musk’s obsession with transgender people. The tech mogul continues to stay in the news from his former relationship with the Canadian-born singer, to business practices with tech company X (RIP Twitter), to his absurd commentary on the social media site, he continues to make headlines.

His thoughts on the lives of trans people are no different. In 2020, he mocked pronouns on Twitter with a tweet that read, “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.” Then last year, Musk tweeted about his unfounded theory that 4-year-old children were receiving HRT and during this year’s Pride month he promoted a transphobic video called What Is a Woman on his personal Twitter account, followed by a series of transphobic tweets.

And that only covers a fraction of the transphobic things said by the man who thinks “cis” is a slur. Not to mention, his actions prompted his trans child to cut ties with him. So, Grimes told Wired that she wanted to explore why he is so pressed by trans people simply existing.

“I was like, ‘I want to dissect why you’re so stressed about this,'” she told the magazine. “Getting to the heart of what Elon says helps me get to the heart of what other people’s issues are, because it’s this über guy situation.”

Well, the response to the question was pretty alarming. Apparently, Musk’s beef with trans people is from how “every way that you transition can cause fertility issues”.

It seems that Musk’s obsession with trans people stems from his concerns with their ability to reproduce. Well, trans people have and will continue to create families from a variety of ways, including conceiving children through sex. Of course there are discriminatory health care practices that the trans community continues to endure, but transmasculine people are giving birth to healthy children and new research shows that transitioning for transfeminine people does not prevent them conceiving children.

So, it’s an interesting deduction from Musk, but it seems that his obsession isn’t just with trans people, but also with fertility. Musk reportedly has fathered 10 children, two of which he shares with Grimes. But his beef with trans people may also stem from jealousy, being that he upped his transphobic comments after news of Grimes dating trans activist and government whistleblower Chelsea Manning broke in 2022.

But Grimes thinks it’s something else.

“I was like, OK, you don’t hate trans people, you hate woke culture. I get that it can be annoying, and you have concerns about the fertility thing,” Grimes said. “So let’s figure it out, because there’s a lot of fertility tech that could be innovated that would help trans people have kids, which would be great and would solve a lot of problems.”

Well, fertility tech is something that Musk dabbles in often. 5 of his children have been conceived via in-vitro fertilization. Grimes

However, Grimes may think that Musk doesn’t hate trans people, but his actions spread hate and harm towards trans people and encourages other transphobes to do the same.

Still, Grimes thinks that Musk is “just on Twitter” and “unhappy with woke people” and to that we say, “Sure, Jan.”